Falcons staying patient, keeping deep-passing attack on deck

FLOWERY BRANCH — Where's the deep-passing attack? With Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, the Falcons were projected to start attacking teams through the air.

But through two games, the Bucs and Vikings played back and forced Penix to complete passes underneath. Perhaps the Falcons (1-1) will unleash some deep passes when they face the Panthers (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has been surprised with how teams have tried to play the offense. "A little bit," Robinson said. "Yeah, I think I would have thought the way we were running the football, especially third and fourth quarter. But (the Vikings) chose to play their safeties really deep, really all game."

So, the Falcons stayed underneath and leaned on the rushing attack.

“We made our adjustments to keep running the rock, and the guys handled it really well,” Robinson said. “But definitely been a little bit surprised. I know that’s the theme of the league. Everybody wants to keep things deep to short. They want to make you earn it, march down the field.” That’s fine with Robinson. “We’ve had some long, sustained drives, which has been good,” Robinson said. “But I was … a little bit surprised, especially kind of later on in the game.” Penix has completed 40 of 63 passes (63.3%) for 433 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. His longest pass was a 50-yard touchdown catch-and-run by running back Bijan Robinson, and he has a passer rating of 88.9 “Just keep calling it,” Penix said. “For me, I’ve got to protect the ball and just take what the defense gives me. Don’t force the ball. That’s the biggest thing.”

Penix has been doing his part. “We want to make sure that we win that turnover margin,” Penix said. “We don’t want to give them the ball. So, for me, it’s just whenever they do take those away, just take my check-downs and live for the next play.” So, Penix is fine with staying patient. “It’s natural,” Penix said. “It’s part of the game. Obviously, everybody wants those explosive plays. ... But, at the end of the day, we’ve got to play winning football. If winning football is checking that ball down 10 times a game, then that’s what it’s going to be.” Darnell Mooney, who led the team with 15.5 yards per catch last season, missed the opener because of a shoulder injury. He played against Minnesota and caught 2 of 4 targets for 20 yards with a long of 11 yards. Casey Washington missed the Vikings game with a concussion.

"When it comes to timing and knowing how guys are going to run different routes and come out of their breaks and where to put the ball so that I can be on time," Penix said. "Give them a chance to get yards after the catch." Mooney, who had 982 yards receiving last season, is working himself back into form. "I thought he was good," Zac Robinson said. "Mooney was good. Obviously, he didn't get a ton of opportunities based on what the defense was doing. But it was great to have him out there. You feel his speed." Falcons coach Raheem Morris is not surprised that Penix has remained patient. "I think Mike is just growing and developing as our quarterback," Morris said. "He doing whatever it takes to win. He's displayed got-to-have-it moments in that first game when we had to go have them, they were taking away the deep stuff. This game he was handing the ball to (Bijan Robinson) and really allowing him to affect the game at a high level."