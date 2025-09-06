Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ revamped pass rush to be tested Sunday vs. Buccaneers

Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. are listed as reserves, but Falcons coach Raheem Morris said both rookie defenders will play.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11)and linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) speak with Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie before the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker (11)and linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) speak with Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie before the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons drafted Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick this year and traded into the first round to draft James Pearce Jr. with the 26th overall pick to help improve their pass rush.

The Falcons’ pass rush will be the X-factor when they face the Buccaneers in an early-season NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons listed veterans Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie as the starters at outside linebackers.

While Walker and Pearce are listed as second team on the depth chart, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said both rookie defenders will play.

Walker was slowed by a hamstring injury during training camp and missed some time. He also didn’t play in the final exhibition game. He’s ready for the opener.

“Jalon Walker is great,” Morris said. “It was great watching him go through the ups and downs of different body movements, little nagging injuries here, being able to bounce back.”

Pearce was the star of training camp with his electric speed off the ball. He got into several fights with the offensive linemen.

Walker has had to learn how to play outside linebacker.

“He’s got a little bit of adjustment, too, which makes me feel really good watching him go through the ups and the peaks and the valleys of all of it from the offseason all the way up to training camp to watching him right now going out there to perform,” Morris said. “But, he’s been mentally sharp.”

Morris gave outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith credit for getting the rookies ready.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons traning camp

Injury report: DeMarcco Hellams, Jack Nelson declared out for game Sunday

Falcons’ Jamal Agnew plans to revive the return game

Falcons’ defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich knows defense will follow his credo

Keep Reading

Falcons release official depth chart for season opener vs. Bucs

Falcons’ Raheem Morris ready to begin season with revamped roster

Falcons will need strong Penix-to-London connection this season

Featured

Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant

Hundreds detained in immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai Metaplant site

Words of Muscogee (Creek) take prominent perches on Macon street signs

The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize