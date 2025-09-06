Falcons’ revamped pass rush to be tested Sunday vs. Buccaneers

Walker was slowed by a hamstring injury during training camp and missed some time. He also didn’t play in the final exhibition game. He’s ready for the opener.

“Jalon Walker is great,” Morris said. “It was great watching him go through the ups and downs of different body movements, little nagging injuries here, being able to bounce back.”

Pearce was the star of training camp with his electric speed off the ball. He got into several fights with the offensive linemen.

Walker has had to learn how to play outside linebacker.

“He’s got a little bit of adjustment, too, which makes me feel really good watching him go through the ups and the peaks and the valleys of all of it from the offseason all the way up to training camp to watching him right now going out there to perform,” Morris said. “But, he’s been mentally sharp.”

Morris gave outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith credit for getting the rookies ready.

