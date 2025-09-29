Falcons’ report card: Michael Penix Jr. bounced back with a gem 

Falcons' quarterback Michael Penix Jr. bounced back from a tough outing against the Panthers to throw for a career-high 313 yards in a win over the Commanders on Sunday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The offensive line, quarterbacks and pass-catchers all earned high marks with their play against the Commanders.

Behind the running of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons’ offense was more than respectable. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts unlocked the team’s passing attack as they went on to amass 435 yards and beat the Commanders 34-27 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons appeared to be a different team from their last outing.

The Falcons, who nearly beat the Buccaneers, now have two wins over teams that went to the playoffs last season. What happened in Carolina may be viewed as an outlier as the season progresses.

The Falcons improved to 2-2 and have a bye before facing the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the win:

Quarterbacks