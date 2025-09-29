Falcons’ report card: Michael Penix Jr. bounced back with a gem 

The Falcons appeared to be a different team from their last outing.
Behind the running of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons’ offense was more than respectable. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts unlocked the team’s passing attack as they went on to amass 435 yards and beat the Commanders 34-27 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons, who nearly beat the Buccaneers, now have two wins over teams that went to the playoffs last season. What happened in Carolina may be viewed as an outlier as the season progresses.
The Falcons improved to 2-2 and have a bye before facing the Bills on Monday Night Football.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the win:
Quarterbacks
Penix rebounded with a strong showing. He connected with London on a deep pass early in the first quarter and launched a couple more bombs. With the air attack working, the Commanders could not load the box against the rushing attack. Penix was intercepted in the third quarter by Mike Sainristil. He finished with a career-high 313 yards passing. Grade: A-minus
Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier ran the ball hard. Robinson had 17 carries for 75 yards. Allgeier picked up a big first down on a fourth-and-2 on the second drive of the game. He was getting stuffed, but eventually broke through for a 15-yard touchdown run. The average per carry was 3.5 yards over 37 carries total. Grade: B-plus
Tight ends/Wide receivers
London had his best game of the season. London and Pitts had touchdown receptions and key pickups on third down in the late drive that gave the Falcons a 34-24 lead in the fourth quarter. Darnell Mooney was having a slow day — one catch for 15 yards — before leaving with a hamstring injury. Casey Washington stepped up with a 19-yard reception. Ray-Ray McCloud had a bad drop on the second play of the game. Grade: A-minus
The offensive line came out determined to run the ball behind right tackle Elijah Wilkinson and right guard Chris Lindstrom. The plan worked early as Bijan Robinson ripped off several long gainers. The Falcons stayed with the run and that opened up other things in the pass game. Penix was sacked just once and hit two times. Grade: A
Defensive lineman
The Falcons let up a big run early by Chris Rodriguez Jr. for 48 yards. Marcus Mariota got loose for 22 yards to pick up a key third down. Jacory Croskey-Merritt broke loose for a 16-yard gain. Overall, the Commanders rushed 22 times for 147 yards and averaged 6.7 per carry. Defensive tackle Zach Harrison had a sack and a quarterback hit. Grade: B-minus
Kaden Elliss and Leonard Floyd split a sack early. Elliss also had a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. The linebackers allowed too much yardage in the run game. Divine Deablo nearly had an interception. Outside linebacker Jalon Walker also had a quarterback hit. “I feel like there is still a lot of progress to make,” Walker said. “I feel like being there and playing, I’m a part of the game. I’m adjusting to the speed. I feel like it has slowed so much.” Grade: C
Defensive backs
Rookie safety Xavier Watts came over the top to help out Dee Alford and made a key interception in the third quarter. Jaylin Lane had gotten behind Alford and appeared open on the play. Watts and Jessie Bates kept things in front of them. Mike Hughes got beat by Deebo Samuel on a 24-yard touchdown pass play. Nickelback Billy Bowman continues to play well. Grade: B
Special teams
Returner Natrone Brooks suffered a concussion in the second quarter and did not return. He was in the locker room playing with his son after the game. Return man Jamal Agnew returned after missing two games. He had one fair catch of a punt and averaged 23 yards on three kickoff returns. McCloud averaged 29.5 yards on two kickoff returns. Kicker Parker Romo was 2 of 2 on his field goals. Punter Bradley Pinion averaged 46 yards on two punts and put one inside the 20. Grade: B-plus.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
