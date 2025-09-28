Atlanta Falcons Falcons flash some offensive firepower in 34-27 win over Commanders The Falcons pile up 435 yards of offense and Michael Penix Jr. shines after shutout loss last week The Falcons had a balanced offensive attack on their way to amassing 435 yards in their win against the Commanders. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

After being shut out last week, the Falcons offense got back on track against the Commanders. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was on target. Running back Bijan Robinson was his elusive self and wide receiver Drake London turned in a big game as the Falcons defeated the Commanders 34-27 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons, who moved offensive coordinator Zac Robinson down to the sideline, amassed 435 yards and 24 first downs to bounce back from that pitiful showing in the 30-0 loss to the Panthers. Kicker Parker Romo made both of his field goal attempts. Penix completed 20-of-26 passes for 313 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a passer rating of 126. RELATED Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons-Commanders matchup Robinson rushed 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 106 yards. Tyler Allgeier rushed 16 times for 51 yards and a touchdown. London caught 8 of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Divine Deablo led the defense with five tackles. The defense finished with two sacks, six quarterback hits and an interception by rookie safety Xavier Watts.

The Falcons improved to 2-2 on the season. The Commanders, who went to the NFC championship game last season, dropped to 2-2. Behind a strong passing performance and some nice runs by Robinson, the Falcons held a 17-10 halftime lead. The Falcons scored on their first three possessions and even threw the ball down the field. The Falcons’ first possession stalled after they drove to the Commanders’ 14-yard line. They lost 6 yards on a fumble by Robinson that was recovered by Penix. After a third down incompletion, Parker Romo made a 38-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 3-0. The defense forced a three-and-out and the Falcons went back on the move.

The offense methodically marched down the field, picking up a fourth-and-2 on a 3-yard run by Allgeier from the Washington 25 to keep the drive moving. Five plays later, Penix tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to London. Romo’s kick made it 10-0. RELATED Falcons’ Ray-Ray McCloud plans to honor Ike Hilliard with his play Marcus Mariota and the Commanders answered with an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that took 4:18 off the clock. Mariota tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Luke McCaffery. Matt Gay’s kick made it 10-7. Penix launched a bomb to London for a 43-yard gain to get the Falcons’ next drive going. Four plays later, Robinson was twirling and spinning through a 14-yard touchdown run. Romo’s kick made it 17-7 with 8:27 left in the second quarter. The Commanders added a 33-yard field goal by Gay for the halftime margin. The Commanders opened up the third quarter with a 52-yard field goal from Gay.

Robinson took a swing pass 69 yards to kick start the next drive. On the next play, Penix tossed a 7-yard TD pass to tight end Kyle Pitts. Romo’s kick made it 24-13 with 9:25 left in the third quarter. Washington cornerback Mike Sainristil intercepted a pass intended for London. The Commanders added a 41-yard field goal to make it 24-16. The Falcons started to wear down the Commanders on the next drive. Wide receiver Casey Washington got loose for a 19-yard gain, Robinson had a 16-yard reception and a 12-yard run before Allgeier scored on a 15-yard run to make it 31-16 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. The Commanders would not go away. Mariota put together an 11-play, 76-yard touchdown drive and connected on the two-point conversion. Deebo Samuel got behind cornerback Mike Hughes for a 24-yard touchdown catch. Mariota faked a run and tossed a conversion pass to Zach Ertz to make it a one-score game with 8:48 to play.