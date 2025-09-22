Falcons’ report card: Falcons get low marks for woeful showing against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Falcons were left to pick up the pieces after getting blown out by the Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
“I was surprised,” running back Bijan Robinson said. “I didn’t want to lose by 30. Nobody did. But it happened.”
The reality of the matter had started to set in after the game on Sunday.
“For us, I believe this can either make a team or break a team,” Robinson said. “I think for us, this needs to make this team. We need to come in (on Monday). Watch this game. We all need to feel the same hurt. Same way. This is a division game at that.”
What a clunker of a performance as the Falcons dropped to 1-2 and have upcoming games against the Commanders, Bills and 49ers.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the big road loss:
Quarterback
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had his worst game in the NFL. He was off the mark and high on his passes out to his right. He completed 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 40.5. Kirk Cousins came on in relief to close out the game. Head coach Raheem Morris said that there would be no competition for the starting quarterback. The Falcons also need to work out their communication issues and get the plays in earlier. Grade: F
Running backs
Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier had solid days. Robinson rushed 13 times for 72 yards. Allgeier had 47 yards on seven carries. The Falcons came out throwing, as the Panthers were stacked against the run. Robinson also caught five passes for 39 yards and Allgeier caught a pass for no gain. The Falcons may have to lean on the rushing attack until Penix and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson can figure out the passing attack. Grade: D
Drake London was the leading receiver with five catches for 55 yards. Darnell Mooney received 11 targets but only came down with four catches for 44 yards.“It’s been tough,” Mooney said. “You look back, I don’t think (the receivers) really scored a passing touchdown, yet. We’ve got some things we’ve got to work on for sure. It’s been tough.” Tight end Kyle Pitts had four catches for 39 yards, including a long of 17 yards. Grade: D
Offensive line
Remember when everyone was worried about the right tackle position? Now, there are major concerns about the passing game not being timed up and the operation of the play-calling. Why did the Falcons have to burn a timeout on their first drive of the game for the second week in a row? The offensive line didn’t allow a sack and only gave up two quarterback hits. The problems are not up front. Grade: D
Defensive line
Where did the pass rush go? Bryce Young was getting the ball out quickly. No defensive lineman got a sack. The Panthers ran the ball 30 times for 110 yards (3.7 yards per carry). Grade: D
Linebackers
Kaden Elliss had a sack. Elliss, Divine Deablo and Leonard Floyd had a quarterback hit and that was it for the pass rush. Elliss tied for the team lead with nine tackles. Deablo had three tackles. Rookie Jalon Walker was active in the run defense with three tackles. James Pearce wasn’t a factor because the Panthers were not holding on to the ball long. Grade: D
Dee Alford did a more than respectable job starting in place of A.J. Terrell. He had three tackles and two passes defensed. He was called for a questionable pass interference in the third quarter. Rookie safety Xavier Watts had some difficulties early in coverage, but rebounded nicely. Watts tied for the team lead in tackles with nine. Jessie Bates III had seven tackles and a quarterback hit. Grade: D
Special teams
Kicker Parker Romo missed two kicks and the Falcons returners had trouble fielding the knuckleball kickoffs. That led to poor starting field position. Punter Bradley Pinion had net average of 32 yards. He placed one punt inside the 20. Grade: F
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
