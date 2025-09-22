Falcons’ report card: Falcons get low marks for woeful showing against Panthers

After a 30-0 loss to the previously winless Carolina Panthers, the Falcons received low marks across the board in this week's report card. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

“I was surprised,” running back Bijan Robinson said. “I didn’t want to lose by 30. Nobody did. But it happened.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Falcons were left to pick up the pieces after getting blown out by the Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The reality of the matter had started to set in after the game on Sunday.

“For us, I believe this can either make a team or break a team,” Robinson said. “I think for us, this needs to make this team. We need to come in (on Monday). Watch this game. We all need to feel the same hurt. Same way. This is a division game at that.”

What a clunker of a performance as the Falcons dropped to 1-2 and have upcoming games against the Commanders, Bills and 49ers.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ report card from the big road loss: