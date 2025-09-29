Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Commanders

‘Good signs’ that Natrone Brooks appears to be OK after leaving the game with a concussion.
The Falcons' Natrone Brooks (center) runs the ball past the Commanders' Nick Bellore during the first half Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. Brooks suffered a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit and left the game. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
The Falcons' Natrone Brooks (center) runs the ball past the Commanders' Nick Bellore during the first half Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. Brooks suffered a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit and left the game. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Natrone Brooks ripped off a 32-yard kickoff return before a helmet-to-helmet hit gave him a concussion in the 34-27 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

He did not return, but coach Raheem Morris reported that Brooks was in the locker room playing with his son after the game.

RELATED
After scraping bottom, Michael Penix Jr. delivers a defining performance

“I just seen him walking around the locker room with his son,” Morris said. “Those are always good signs. I got a chance to hug his son. His son hugged me back, so that was awesome. Brooks was in there. He’s in good spirits, so we’ll see where he is from a health standpoint and all those things.”

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who missed nearly all of training camp and was coming off a shoulder injury, suffered a hamstring injury and did not return. He played 29 of 65 snaps on offense (45%). Casey Washington picked up most of Mooney’s snaps. Washington played 34 offensive plays (52%) and caught one of three targets for 19 yards.

Tight end Feleipe Franks (arm injury), cornerback Mike Ford and safety Xavier Watts were injured in the game but returned to the action. Ford was injured in punt coverage in the second quarter. Watts was injured on the kickoff to start the third quarter.

Rookie outside linebacker Jalon Walker played 24 of 57 defensive snaps (42%) and James Pearce Jr. played 23 defensive snaps (40%). Walker had two tackles and a quarterback hit. Pearce didn’t register a stat.

Here’s a look that the playtime chart:

Player offense special teams

Chris Lindstrom G 65 100% 6 20%

Elijah Wilkinson OL 65 00% 6 20%

Jake Matthews T 65 100% 6 20%

Matthew Bergeron OL 65 100% 6 20%

Michael Penix QB 100%

Ryan Neuzil OL 65 100%

Drake London WR 55 85% 1 3%

Kyle Pitts TE 48 4% 1 3%

Bijan Robinson RB 45 69%

Charlie Woerner TE 44 68% 14 47%

Casey Washington WR 34 52%

Darnell Mooney WR 29 45%

Ray-Ray McCloud WR 23 35% 6 20%

Tyler Allgeier RB 21 32% 17 57%

David Sills WR 15 23% 2 7%

Teagan Quitoriano TE 8 12% 9 30%

Feleipe Franks TE 3 5% 25 83%

Player Defense Special Teams

Jessie Bates S 57 100% 8 27%

Dee Alford CB 100% 7 %

Divine Deablo LB 57 100%

Kaden Elliss LB 57 100%

Mike Hughes CB 57 100%

Xavier Watts S 55 96% 6 20%

Billy Bowman DB 49 86%

Brandon Dorlus DL 35 61% 5 17%

Ruke Orhorhoro DL 31 54% 5 17%

Leonard Floyd DE 30 53%

Zach Harrison DL 29 51% 7 23%

David Onyemata 28 49% 17%

Jalon Walker DE 24 42% 7 23%

James Pearce DE 23 40%

Arnold Ebiketie DE 21 37%

LaCale London DL 14 25%

DeMarcco Hellams S 2 4% 24 80%

DeAngelo Malone DE 1 2% 23 77%

Special teams only

Mike Ford CB 24 80%

Josh Woods 24 80%

JD Bertrand LB 23 77%

Bradley Pinion P 15 50%

Jamal Agnew WR 10 33%

Clark Phillips CB 9 30%

Liam McCullough LS 8 27%

Jovaughn Gwyn OL 6 20%

Parker Romo K 6 20%

Kyle Hinton OL 6 20%

Natrone Brooks CB 3 10%

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons vs Washington Commanders

5 things we learned from the Falcons’ victory over the Commanders

1h ago

After scraping bottom, Michael Penix Jr. delivers a defining performance

What the Falcons had to say after the win over the Commanders

Keep Reading

Falcons’ Dee Alford steps in for A.J. Terrell admirably

Falcons’ Raheem Morris declares that Penix still is team’s quarterback

Falcons to face former QB Marcus Mariota on Sunday

Featured

Russian Sanction Properties
INVESTIGATIONS

A Russian banker spent millions on Atlanta properties, left with little trace

Industry shaped Georgia’s second-largest city. Change now defines it.

Lee County places football coach Fabrizio on leave after DUI charge