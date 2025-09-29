Falcons’ playtime percentage chart vs. Commanders

The Falcons' Natrone Brooks (center) runs the ball past the Commanders' Nick Bellore during the first half Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. Brooks suffered a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit and left the game. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

‘Good signs’ that Natrone Brooks appears to be OK after leaving the game with a concussion.

He did not return, but coach Raheem Morris reported that Brooks was in the locker room playing with his son after the game.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Natrone Brooks ripped off a 32-yard kickoff return before a helmet-to-helmet hit gave him a concussion in the 34-27 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

“I just seen him walking around the locker room with his son,” Morris said. “Those are always good signs. I got a chance to hug his son. His son hugged me back, so that was awesome. Brooks was in there. He’s in good spirits, so we’ll see where he is from a health standpoint and all those things.”

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who missed nearly all of training camp and was coming off a shoulder injury, suffered a hamstring injury and did not return. He played 29 of 65 snaps on offense (45%). Casey Washington picked up most of Mooney's snaps. Washington played 34 offensive plays (52%) and caught one of three targets for 19 yards. Tight end Feleipe Franks (arm injury), cornerback Mike Ford and safety Xavier Watts were injured in the game but returned to the action. Ford was injured in punt coverage in the second quarter. Watts was injured on the kickoff to start the third quarter.

Rookie outside linebacker Jalon Walker played 24 of 57 defensive snaps (42%) and James Pearce Jr. played 23 defensive snaps (40%). Walker had two tackles and a quarterback hit. Pearce didn’t register a stat.

Here’s a look that the playtime chart: