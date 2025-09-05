Falcons’ Jamal Agnew plans to revive the return game

Agnew believes teams won’t go for the touchback because the ball will come out to the 35-yard line.

“I feel like he kind of took my return game to the next level,” Agnew said. “He helped me a lot.”

“I feel like he kind of took my return game to the next level,” Agnew said. “He helped me a lot.”

With kickoff return emphasized, NFL teams looking for game-breakers in this year’s draft

“It’s going to be a big part of the game,” Agnew said. “Teams are going to be trying to avoid kicking it through the end zone. Now, you get the ball at the 35. You get two first downs, that’s at 50-yarder (field goal). To me, the kickoff is back. I love to see that to be honest.”

Agnew was with the Lions from 2017-20. He signed a three-year $21 million contract with Jacksonville in 2021.

Agnew suffered a lower leg fracture near the end of the 2023 season. He signed with Pittsburgh last season in November, but never played.

Agnew, a former defensive back, will provide depth to the wide receiver corps.

In addition to the return game, the Falcons wanted to improve their overall units, which have been led by Pro Bowler KhaDarel Hodge and DeAngelo Malone.

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. was re-signed to help on the coverage units.

“I think we’ve got a lot of good players,” Ford said. “We all have to come together, play together as one big unit. I feel like we have the talent to be a really good unit. Sunday will do all of the telling.”

Both Agnew and Ford, who also played with the Lions, are reuniting with Williams.

“It’s an honor to work with Quice,” Ford said. “That’s who I have been working with for most of my career, five out of the eight seasons. It’s an honor to be back with him.”

There are some benefits to working with your former coach.

“He knows my game,” Agnew said. “I know what he’s expecting inside of the (special) teams unit. It’s just a privilege to be working again alongside of him.”

There are some benefits to working with your former coach.