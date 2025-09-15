Sports Dream’s mission continues: Defeat the Fever, avoid do-or-die Game 3 ‘We do think we have a team that’s good enough to advance, and we think we have a good enough team to win a championship.’ The Atlanta Dream logo is seen on display on the center court at the Gateway Center Arena before the first-round playoff game between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Karl Smesko doesn’t spend much time glancing in the rearview mirror or peeking too far down the road. The Dream’s first-year coach keeps his focus on what’s directly in front of him. That was his message before tipoff Sunday at Gateway Center Arena, where the Dream — backed by a sold-out, standing-room-only crowd — outlasted the Indiana Fever 80-68 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

The victory carried weight. It marked the Dream's first postseason win in seven years and the first playoff triumph inside their own arena. For a franchise that had been bounced in back-to-back postseasons, the moment was a reminder of how far the Dream have come. Michael Cunningham: Dream finally win a playoff game — now, it's on to winning series But Smesko didn't frame it as an ending. The game itself reflected that, a physical, back-and-forth clash for three quarters before the Dream finally broke free in the fourth. For him and his players, the win was not a destination but a first step. "We haven't talked about anything in the past," Smesko said Sunday. "We've just kind of been looking ahead. We do think we have a team that's good enough to advance, and we think we have a good enough team to win a (WNBA) championship." Now with a 1-0 series lead heading into Indianapolis, where Game 2 looms Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the math is simple. One more win, and the Dream close the book on years of frustration.

A victory would give them their first playoff series win since 2016, when Michael Cooper patrolled the sideline and the Dream eliminated the Seattle Storm. It also would punch their ticket back to the semifinals for the first time since 2018, the year they stormed into September as the No. 2 seed with a double bye before colliding with the Washington Mystics.

If the Dream take care of business Tuesday, the reward is immediate. A semifinals berth and a date with the winner of the Las Vegas Aces–Seattle Storm series beginning Sunday. Lose Game 2, and the road gets trickier, resulting in a do-or-die Game 3 back at Gateway Center Arena on Thursday, with only three days to regroup, instead of five before the next series should they win. Either way, the Dream can't afford to look too far ahead. And for Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon, the challenge is clear: beating Indiana again but this time in hostile territory against a Fever squad desperate to drag the series back to Atlanta. "We know that the playoffs is a whole new ballgame, way more physicality," Howard said after Sunday's win. "Knowing that it's going to be physical, knowing that you're going to be playing in a dogfight, I think that really helped us, even with the slow start, because we still were able to combat what they were doing, making sure that we were able to get back on track." Howard, Gray help Dream open playoffs the right way Recap of the Dream's Game 1 win Clinging to a five-point lead, the Dream separated in the fourth quarter. Brionna Jones muscled in a basket, and moments later, Howard buried a 3-pointer, stretching the margin to double digits at 63-53.

That's when chaos took over. Fever coach Stephanie White erupted at the officials and was hit with a technical foul. Howard calmly sank the technical free throw. On the next trip down, as Jordin Canada swiped at the ball, she tumbled into Odyssey Sims, drawing a technical on the Fever guard. Again, Howard cashed in at the line, nudging the Dream further ahead. Indiana tried to answer, with Aliyah Boston knocking down two free throws, but Hillmon had put her stamp on the contest. The Sixth Woman of the Year front-runner drilled her second 3 of the afternoon, then soared in for an offensive rebound on the very next possession and converted it into a wide-open layup. Her sequence ignited the home crowd and helped slam the door shut on the Fever. By the time the game ended, the Dream had limited the Fever to only 15 points in the quarter, a defensive stand that sealed an 80-68 victory. For Hillmon, the message is clear. If the Dream seek to close out the series, their defense has to set the tone. "Our defense is what I truly feel like fuels our offense," she said postgame. "This is, again, a great offensive team, and if you let them get hot, can turn into a really ugly game. So you have to key into their key players. … But also making sure that the rest of their team, who aren't necessarily their key players, doesn't get second chance opportunities or run out layups. …We have to make everything harder on the defensive end. … After that, everything else will take care of itself."

