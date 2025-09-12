Dream’s Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon earn WNBA honors

Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (00) celebrates with teammates guard Allisha Gray (left) and forward Brionna Jones (right) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (LM Otero/AP)

The Atlanta Dream will be the No. 3 seed heading into the WNBA playoffs.

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray was named to the All-WNBA first team and forward Naz Hillmon was named Sixth Player of the Year, The Associated Press announced Friday.

The pair were significant pieces in the Dream’s turnaround season, with a 30-14 record and tying for the second-best record in the league. The Dream will be the No. 3 seed heading into the WNBA playoffs, which begin Sunday.