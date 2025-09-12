Dream’s Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon earn WNBA honors

The Atlanta Dream will be the No. 3 seed heading into the WNBA playoffs.
Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (00) celebrates with teammates guard Allisha Gray (left) and forward Brionna Jones (right) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (LM Otero/AP)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray was named to the All-WNBA first team and forward Naz Hillmon was named Sixth Player of the Year, The Associated Press announced Friday.
The pair were significant pieces in the Dream’s turnaround season, with a 30-14 record and tying for the second-best record in the league. The Dream will be the No. 3 seed heading into the WNBA playoffs, which begin Sunday.
Hillmon is the first Dream player to earn the Sixth Player honor, after improving to 8.7 points and 6.2 rebounds this season and enhancing her game, becoming an effective 3-point shooter. After making just one 3-pointer through her first three seasons, she made 53 this season.
Gray also made a huge jump in her production, posting 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She had a career-best 32 points against the Mystics on June 15 and was an All-Star starter.