Cass coach talks star QB Brodie McWhorter, how team beat North Cobb

“This may sound crazy but he’s a hybrid pocket passer and dual-threat type of quarterback — meaning he can drop back with the best quarterbacks in the country and read progressions and he can also tuck it and get us 15 yards on a scramble. He is sneaky fast. We don’t call many QB runs, which is why I don’t label him a true dual threat. His mental aspect is beyond his years. We could turn a series over to him and he could call his own plays and go score. Bottom line, he can do it all, and he will showcase that in the SEC in the next few years at Mississippi State.”

3. Your 2024 team was ranked No. 8 going into the North Cobb game but unraveled against a tough schedule but also the season-ending loss to McWhorter, who suffered a broken fibula and dislocated ankle in the fifth game against Hiram. What was it like losing a franchise player like that, and how did you make the best of it?

“It was a very difficult night. As a head coach, you know who your guys are that are tough as nails and will get banged up and still get up. When Brodie stayed down after that play, I knew it was bad. We all had to shift gears and move some players around. That’s what some people don’t see. They see it as we lost our quarterback, but we also lost at the time the 4A leader in receiving yards after that game because Elijah Slocum had to go play quarterback the rest of the season. So essentially, we lost two elite players on one play. Elijah did a phenomenal job at a position he wasn’t comfortable in and led us to the playoffs. Brodie made the best of the situation like I’ve never seen before. Besides the week after surgery, he didn’t miss a practice or an event, even though his season was over. He was there coaching and helping everyone wherever he could. But most importantly, he took the time away from playing to absolutely kill it in the weight room. He gained 15 pounds of pure muscle, and it’s already showing this season. He’s bigger, stronger and faster and, to be honest, he’s a little ticked off, which is a good thing for us.”

