Biggest upsets, payback, surprises from Georgia high school football Week 4

Callaway picked up its first victory of the season and handed Cook its first loss with a 17-3 win. Cook was favored by one point, although Callaway was ranked higher than Cook in Class 2A. The Cavaliers’ losses came against Class 3A-A Private No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian and Opelika, a top-10 team in Alabama’s highest classification.

Class 6A Denmark, a 14-point underdog, recorded its first win of the season with a 30-14 victory over Cambridge, which was ranked No. 6 in Class 4A. Cambridge won 35-34 last year on its way to an 8-0 start and an eventual trip to the state quarterfinals.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, under first-year coach Corey Jarvis, is 3-1 for the first time since 2016 and second time in the program’s 13 seasons after its 25-20 victory over Tri-Cities. The 2016 team, which finished 7-4, was the only one in school history to win more than three games.

Salem pulled off the biggest upset of the week, according to Maxwell, when it beat 24-point favorite Washington 40-26. Salem lost to Washington 27-3 last year as part of an 0-4 start and had been outscored 88-0 in its first two games this year.

Woodstock, a 19-point underdog, avenged a 44-14 loss in 2024 and handed then-No. 10 River Ridge its first loss with a 14-10 victory in the teams’ Region 6-5A opener. Woodstock rebounded from its loss last year and went on to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Callaway picked up its first victory of the season and handed Cook its first loss with a 17-3 win. Cook was favored by one point, although Callaway was ranked higher than Cook in Class 2A. The Cavaliers’ losses came against Class 3A-A Private No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian and Opelika, a top-10 team in Alabama’s highest classification.

Class 6A Denmark, a 14-point underdog, recorded its first win of the season with a 30-14 victory over Cambridge, which was ranked No. 6 in Class 4A. Cambridge won 35-34 last year on its way to an 8-0 start and an eventual trip to the state quarterfinals.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, under first-year coach Corey Jarvis, is 3-1 for the first time since 2016 and second time in the program’s 13 seasons after its 25-20 victory over Tri-Cities. The 2016 team, which finished 7-4, was the only one in school history to win more than three games.

Salem pulled off the biggest upset of the week, according to Maxwell, when it beat 24-point favorite Washington 40-26. Salem lost to Washington 27-3 last year as part of an 0-4 start and had been outscored 88-0 in its first two games this year.