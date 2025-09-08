Biggest upsets, payback, surprises from Georgia high school football Week 4

Week 4 of high school football had its share of upsets, including a 24-point underdog pulling out a win.
Here’s a look at the notable upsets and outcomes — not necessarily from the biggest games — from around the state this past weekend.
1. Cass 35, North Cobb 27: Cass avenged a 43-14 loss from 2024 and won for the second time in the past nine meetings with North Cobb, which was pegged by the computer-based Maxwell Ratings as a 21-point favorite. North Cobb had won 15 consecutive regular-season games after defeating Archer in the season opener but has since lost two of three games. Cass had never scored more than 29 points in any of the 23 previous meetings with North Cobb.
2. Bradwell Institute 35, Glynn Academy 28: Bradwell Institute ended a 13-game losing streak to Glynn Academy that began in 2010 with a victory in the teams’ Region 1-5A opener. Glynn Academy, a 16-point favorite, won last year’s meeting 57-12. Bradwell Institute had been 7-55 in region games since going 3-4 in 2013. Glynn Academy has made 17 consecutive playoff appearances.
3. Lithonia 27, Tucker 20: Lithonia improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2018 and just the second time this century with a victory over 15-point favorite Tucker in the teams’ Region 5-4A opener. Tucker had won 12 consecutive games in the series dating to 1993. Lithonia coach Kevin Barnes is 9-4 in his two seasons after inheriting a team that was 1-19 the previous two years.
4. ACE Charter 20, Dodge County 15: ACE Charter defeated a ranked opponent for the first time in the program’s eight-year history when it beat 14-point favorite Dodge County, which was No. 9 last week, in a Region 2-A Division I game. ACE had lost its eight previous games against top-10 teams. The Gryphons are 3-0 overall and 3-0 in region play, tied for first place with No. 7 Northeast, which it will face on Sept. 19.
5. Stockbridge 62, Eagle’s Landing 7: Stockbridge, an 11-point favorite, took down the lone remaining unbeaten team in Region 2-4A just three games into the region schedule. It also created a six-way tie for first place in the 10-team region that includes Stockbridge, Eagle’s Landing, Hampton, Locust Grove, Ola and Woodland (Stockbridge). All are 2-1 in league play.