Atlanta United might use new faces, new tactics Saturday against San Diego

Ronny Deila said some players who haven’t been used much will get more playing time.
Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila calls out instructions during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta United is going to try out some newish faces and new tactics in its remaining five matches, manager Ronny Deila said Friday.

Deila said that some players who haven’t been used much, such as central defender Juan Berrocal, will get more playing time, starting Saturday against San Diego at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United was eliminated from making the playoffs with Saturday’s 5-4 loss to Columbus, so the team is looking ahead, which is why there will be a balance between trying new players and tactics and trying to add to its meager total of five victories.

“Finish in a good way, that’s the most important,” Deila said. “That means to win some football games and try to improve the team as much as possible.”

Berrocal is on loan from Getafe in Spain. He has appeared in five matches but has yet to start.

Other players acquired in the recently closed summer transfer window or who have been on the senior roster longer and who haven’t played many minutes include winger Leo Afonso, striker Cayman Togashi, goalkeeper Josh Cohen, fullback Dominik Chong Qui and defender Nyk Sessock.

Any changes to tactics within the formation might see the team try sometimes playing with two defensive midfielders, or two attacking midfielders, instead of the singles it typically has used. Deila said they might also put players in different positions.

Fullback Pedro Amador said though the matches don’t mean anything, the players should feel like they are playing for their jobs.

“We have to have the same mentality always,” he said. “So even though we know we’re outside of the playoffs, we have to have the same mentality every game to try to give our best. That is professional.”

Injury updates. Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, who leads the team with seven goals, will be available for selection for Saturday. He has missed the past three matches because of a hamstring injury.

Fullback Matthew Edwards, who resumed training last week, suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury and will not be available. Will Reilly (hamstring) and Jay Fortune (foot) also will miss Saturday’s match.

