A look at the GHSA football teams that remain unbeaten through Week 5

Sixty-seven GHSA football teams are unbeaten through five weeks of the regular season. Here they are by classification.
Class 6A
4-0 - Buford
4-0 - Camden County
5-0 - Carrollton
4-0 - Grayson
4-0 - Harrison
4-0 - Hillgrove
5-0 - Lowndes
4-0 - McEachern
4-0 - Richmond Hill
3-0 - Rockdale County
5-0 - Valdosta
5-0 - Houston County
4-0 - Hughes
4-0 - Lovejoy
3-0 - New Manchester
4-0 - Northgate
5-0 - Sequoyah
5-0 - Thomas County Central
5-0 - Cartersville
4-0 - Central (Carrollton)
4-0 - Creekside
3-0 - Lithonia
4-0 - M.L. King
4-0 - North Oconee
4-0 - St. Pius
4-0 - Walnut Grove
4-0 - Ware County
3-0 - Aquinas*
4-0 - Calvary Day*
3-0 - Harlem
4-0 - North Hall
4-0 - Peach County
4-0 - Pickens
4-0 - Sandy Creek
5-0 - Stephenson
4-0 - Troup
4-0 - West Laurens
4-0 - Westside (Augusta)
4-0 - Carver (Atlanta)
4-0 - Carver (Columbus)
3-0 - Columbus
4-0 - East Jackson
4-0 - Franklin County
5-0 - Morgan County
4-0 - North Murray
4-0 - Pierce County
4-0 - Sumter County
4-0 - ACE Charter
4-0 - Gordon Central
4-0 - Heard County
4-0 - Jasper County
3-0 - Jeff Davis
4-0 - King’s Ridge Christian*
3-0 - Lamar County
4-0 - Landmark Christian*
4-0 - Rabun County
5-0 - Swainsboro
4-0 - Temple
4-0 - Worth County
5-0 - Clinch County
4-0 - Hawkinsville
5-0 - Johnson County
4-0 - Lincoln County
5-0 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
3-0 - Screven County
4-0 - Seminole County
4-0 - Wheeler County
*Denotes Class 3A-A Private teams