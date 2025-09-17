AJC Varsity

A look at the GHSA football teams that remain unbeaten through Week 5

A football helmet sits on the field at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)
22 minutes ago

Sixty-seven GHSA football teams are unbeaten through five weeks of the regular season. Here they are by classification.

Class 6A

4-0 - Buford

4-0 - Camden County

5-0 - Carrollton

4-0 - Grayson

4-0 - Harrison

4-0 - Hillgrove

5-0 - Lowndes

4-0 - McEachern

4-0 - Richmond Hill

3-0 - Rockdale County

5-0 - Valdosta

Class 5A

5-0 - Houston County

4-0 - Hughes

4-0 - Lovejoy

3-0 - New Manchester

4-0 - Northgate

5-0 - Sequoyah

5-0 - Thomas County Central

Class 4A

5-0 - Cartersville

4-0 - Central (Carrollton)

4-0 - Creekside

3-0 - Lithonia

4-0 - M.L. King

4-0 - North Oconee

4-0 - St. Pius

4-0 - Walnut Grove

4-0 - Ware County

Class 3A

3-0 - Aquinas*

4-0 - Calvary Day*

3-0 - Harlem

4-0 - North Hall

4-0 - Peach County

4-0 - Pickens

4-0 - Sandy Creek

5-0 - Stephenson

4-0 - Troup

4-0 - West Laurens

4-0 - Westside (Augusta)

Class 2A

4-0 - Carver (Atlanta)

4-0 - Carver (Columbus)

3-0 - Columbus

4-0 - East Jackson

4-0 - Franklin County

5-0 - Morgan County

4-0 - North Murray

4-0 - Pierce County

4-0 - Sumter County

Class A Division I

4-0 - ACE Charter

4-0 - Gordon Central

4-0 - Heard County

4-0 - Jasper County

3-0 - Jeff Davis

4-0 - King’s Ridge Christian*

3-0 - Lamar County

4-0 - Landmark Christian*

4-0 - Rabun County

5-0 - Swainsboro

4-0 - Temple

4-0 - Worth County

Class A Division II

5-0 - Clinch County

4-0 - Hawkinsville

5-0 - Johnson County

4-0 - Lincoln County

5-0 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

3-0 - Screven County

4-0 - Seminole County

4-0 - Wheeler County

*Denotes Class 3A-A Private teams

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

