AJC Varsity

8 Georgia teams ranked in top 30 of one national high school football poll

Douglas County quarterback Michael Johnson (3) keeps the ball on a short run during the first half of the Corky Kell Classic Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Douglas County quarterback Michael Johnson (3) keeps the ball on a short run during the first half of the Corky Kell Classic Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls as of Sept.5. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

Newnan quarterback, receiver top yardage leaderboards after Week 3

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

5. (5) Grayson

9. (10) Buford

25. (24) Carrollton

27. (27) Douglas County

29. (59) Gainesville

33. (31) Milton

50. (47) McEachern

55. (63) Thomas County Central

58. (55) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

59. (61) Hughes

70. (68) Lee County

72. (72) North Gwinnett

74. (70) North Cobb

79. (82) North Oconee

85. (89) Lowndes

USA Today

(Top 25)

6. (6) Grayson

9. (9) Buford

24 (24) Carrollton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

4. (4) Grayson

10. (12) Buford

17. (19) Milton

19. (21) Douglas County

45. (32) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

48. (52) North Gwinnett

52. (58) Hughes

63. (66) Lee County

78. (NR) Creekside

82. (96) Carrollton

87. (NR) Thomas County Central

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

5. (13) Grayson

6. (7) Buford

10. (23) Carrollton

12. (29) Thomas County Central

22. (77) Creekside

23. (47) Douglas County

26. (27) Lee County

30. (35) Hughes

38. (58) McEachern

39. (93) Gainesville

40. (48) Milton

59. (61) North Oconee

81. (NR) Ware County

87. (NR) Norcross

88. (NR) Roswell

91. (NR) North Gwinnett

95. (NR) Valdosta

96. (NR) Lowndes

99. (NR) Jefferson

100. (NR) Cartersville

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

7. (7) Grayson

9. (9) Buford

17. (18) Milton

24. (NR) Douglas County

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

10. (13) Grayson

14. (18) Buford

21. (20) Milton

24. (NR) Creekside

25. (24) Douglas County

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

7. (7) Grayson

9. (9) Buford

13. (NR) Douglas County

20. (17) Milton

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

More Stories

The Latest

high school football

Sandy Creek RB looking forward to brother’s guidance next season at Wisconsin

1h ago

8 Georgia teams ranked in top 30 of one national high school football poll

1h ago

Creekview gets first victory, spoils Lassiter’s hot start

1h ago

Keep Reading

Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 4

Georgia HS football recap: Highlights, upsets and more from Week 4

Football rankings: Few upsets and Georgia teams strong in interstate games

Featured

Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant

Hundreds detained in immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai Metaplant site

Words of Muscogee (Creek) take prominent perches on Macon street signs

The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize