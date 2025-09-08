8 Georgia teams ranked in top 30 of one national high school football poll

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls as of Sept.5. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
MaxPreps
(Top 100)
(Top 100)
5. (5) Grayson
9. (10) Buford
25. (24) Carrollton
27. (27) Douglas County
29. (59) Gainesville
33. (31) Milton
50. (47) McEachern
55. (63) Thomas County Central
58. (55) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
59. (61) Hughes
70. (68) Lee County
72. (72) North Gwinnett
74. (70) North Cobb
79. (82) North Oconee
85. (89) Lowndes
(Top 25)
6. (6) Grayson
9. (9) Buford
24 (24) Carrollton
(Top 100)
4. (4) Grayson
10. (12) Buford
17. (19) Milton
19. (21) Douglas County
45. (32) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
48. (52) North Gwinnett
52. (58) Hughes
63. (66) Lee County
78. (NR) Creekside
82. (96) Carrollton
87. (NR) Thomas County Central
(Top 100)
5. (13) Grayson
6. (7) Buford
10. (23) Carrollton
12. (29) Thomas County Central
22. (77) Creekside
23. (47) Douglas County
26. (27) Lee County
30. (35) Hughes
38. (58) McEachern
39. (93) Gainesville
40. (48) Milton
59. (61) North Oconee
81. (NR) Ware County
87. (NR) Norcross
88. (NR) Roswell
91. (NR) North Gwinnett
95. (NR) Valdosta
96. (NR) Lowndes
99. (NR) Jefferson
100. (NR) Cartersville
(Top 25)
7. (7) Grayson
9. (9) Buford
17. (18) Milton
24. (NR) Douglas County
(Top 25)
10. (13) Grayson
14. (18) Buford
21. (20) Milton
24. (NR) Creekside
25. (24) Douglas County
(Top 25)
7. (7) Grayson
9. (9) Buford
13. (NR) Douglas County
20. (17) Milton