8 Georgia teams ranked in top 30 of one national high school football poll

Douglas County quarterback Michael Johnson (3) keeps the ball on a short run during the first half of the Corky Kell Classic Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls as of Sept.5. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

(Top 100)