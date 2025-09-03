Falcons Logo
3 questions for Michael Penix Jr. about the Buccaneers

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about Tampa Bay.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) addresses members of the press after the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Buccaneers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: How much trash talk do you get from people back home in Tampa?

A: “I get some. Some of them are like, ‘I’m rooting for you, but we rooting for our team.’ That’s the home team back there. But it’s not that bad. A lot of people, where I’m from in my city (Dade City, near Tampa), they all root for me and always wish me good luck. Most of them are fans of the Falcons now. They’re like, ‘Oh, you there now, so we have got to transfer over.’”

Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles on Michael Penix Jr.: ‘He can play. We know he can play.’

Q: How do you view Tampa Bay’s pass rushers, Haason Reddick and YaYa Diaby?

A: “I mean, they’re all good. Obviously, Reddick, he took the year off. But he definitely had a lot of juice when he was going. On the other side, you were talking about YaYa. He’s a good baller. They have really good players on that side of the ball. (I definitely have) some respect (for) those guys.”

Q: What issues does safety Antoine Winfield Jr. present?

A: “He’s a former Pro Bowler. He’s definitely going to cause a different (sense of urgency). I know he was coming off some injuries or something like that. He was playing through stuff like that. You can’t forget what he has done in this league.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

