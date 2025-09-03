Falcons Logo
3 key matchups: Falcons at Vikings

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (left) applies pressure to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (right) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons face the Vikings at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis:

Vikings OLBs Andrew Van Ginkel/Jonathan Greenard vs. Falcons OTs Jake Matthews/Elijah Wilkinson: Van Ginkel and Greenard combined to make 23.5 sacks last season. Van Ginkel had 11.5 and Greenard, who played at Hiram High, had 12. Matthews and Wilkinson were strong in pass protection in the opener Sunday against the Buccaneers.

“We’ve got to know where they’re at at all times,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “Van Ginkel is an ultimate chess piece for their defense. He’s in a number of different locations. Greenard has been a good player for a long time.”

Vikings RBs Aaron Jones/Jordan Mason vs. Falcons LB Divine Deablo/Kaden Elliss: Mason, who played at Georgia Tech, got more of the rushing attempts against the Bears on Monday night. Jones is more of a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Mason rushed 15 times for 69 yards. Jones had eight carries for 23 and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake couldn’t keep up with the matchups last season, and Jefferson and Jordan Addison took the Falcons’ lunch money. Jefferson finished with seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard TD score. Addison had eight catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns, including a 49-yard TD score.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

