State Sports Report

2 Kennesaw State players receive Conference USA honors

QB Amari Odom named Offensive Player of the Week, guard J.T. Pennington wins Lineman of the Week.
Kennesaw State QB Amari Odom (center) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown, Sept. 20, 2025, against Arkansas State. He was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week. (Courtesy of Kennesaw State Athletics)
Kennesaw State QB Amari Odom (center) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown, Sept. 20, 2025, against Arkansas State. He was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week. (Courtesy of Kennesaw State Athletics)
By
4 hours ago

Kennesaw State quarterback Amari Odom and right guard J.T. Pennington were honored by Conference USA for their play in Saturday’s 28-21 win over Arkansas State.

Odom, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound redshirt sophomore from Inglewood, California, was named Offensive Player of the Week after amassing a school-record 409 yards of total offense — 308 passing and 101 rushing — with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown. He is only the 15th player in program history to throw for 100 yards and run for 100 yards in the same game.

His 25 completions broke the school’s single-game record, and he became only the second Owl to throw for 300 yards. His 54-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Benyard was the longest for KSU against a Division I opponent since 2022.

Pennington was named Offensive Lineman of the Week. The 6-4, 321-pound redshirt senior from Wilsonville, Alabama, helped spark an offense that produced 497 total yards. KSU averaged 3.9 yards per run. He graded 86.7% in pass blocking, allowed no sacks, hurries or pressures on 85 snaps and did not incur a penalty.

J.T. Pennington celebrates after Kennesaw State's win over Arkansas State on Sept. 20, 2025. The right guard was named Conference USA Lineman of the Week for his efforts. (Courtesy of Kennesaw State Athletics)
J.T. Pennington celebrates after Kennesaw State's win over Arkansas State on Sept. 20, 2025. The right guard was named Conference USA Lineman of the Week for his efforts. (Courtesy of Kennesaw State Athletics)

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

More Stories

The Latest

Kennesaw State football

Like father, like son: Kennesaw State’s Washington on same path as his dad

Georgia State ‘stung’ Vandy in 2024. Can the Panthers limit QB Pavia this time?

Georgia State football pushes for larger crowds with $5 tickets

Keep Reading

Carson Beck’s ‘gritty’ win over Florida should move Miami up in Top 25

321-yard effort pushes Winder-Barrow RB back on top of rushing leaders

Running backs dominate high school football top performances in Week 5

Featured

Monday’s Courthouse Scene Standalone Photo

Georgia election case, once seen as strongest against Trump, hits the skids

Meet the Atlanta firm that just got a $2.3 billion investment

Fall is here and some leaves are dropping early. But when will it cool off?