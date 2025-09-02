2 Kennesaw State players receive Conference USA honors

Kennesaw State QB Amari Odom (center) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown, Sept. 20, 2025, against Arkansas State. He was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week. (Courtesy of Kennesaw State Athletics)

Odom, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound redshirt sophomore from Inglewood, California, was named Offensive Player of the Week after amassing a school-record 409 yards of total offense — 308 passing and 101 rushing — with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown. He is only the 15th player in program history to throw for 100 yards and run for 100 yards in the same game.

Kennesaw State quarterback Amari Odom and right guard J.T. Pennington were honored by Conference USA for their play in Saturday’s 28-21 win over Arkansas State.

His 25 completions broke the school’s single-game record, and he became only the second Owl to throw for 300 yards. His 54-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Benyard was the longest for KSU against a Division I opponent since 2022.

Pennington was named Offensive Lineman of the Week. The 6-4, 321-pound redshirt senior from Wilsonville, Alabama, helped spark an offense that produced 497 total yards. KSU averaged 3.9 yards per run. He graded 86.7% in pass blocking, allowed no sacks, hurries or pressures on 85 snaps and did not incur a penalty.