Where Georgia teams stand in national HS football rankings ahead of Week 2

Buford running back Tyriq Green (right) runs the ball against Milton defensive back Daryl Hayes for yards during the second half at Phillips Beard Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Buford. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
2 hours ago

After week 1 results, here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

4. (4) Grayson

13. (13) Buford

25. (26) Carrollton

27. (28) Douglas County

31. (22) Milton

50. (50) North Cobb

61. (62) Hughes

64. (65) Thomas County Central

66. (55) Collins Hill

71. (72) Gainesville

73. (67) North Gwinnett

74. (75) Lee County

86. (86) North Oconee

90. (90) Colquitt County

93. (93) Lowndes

95. (95) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

USA Today

(Preseason Top 25)

6. Grayson

9. Buford

High School Football America

(Preseason Top 100)

4. Grayson

12. Buford

18. Milton

32. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

36. Douglas County

53. North Gwinnett

65. Collins Hill

68. Lee County

76. Hughes

96. Carrollton

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

12. (13) Buford

19. (35) Grayson

33. (25) Carrollton

37. (43) Lee County

51. (59) Hughes

57. (23) Milton

58. (51) Thomas County Central

68. (97) Douglas County

95. (NR) North Oconee

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

8. (9) Grayson

9. (10) Buford

18. (15) Milton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

14. (14) Grayson

18. (18) Buford

20. (19) Milton

24. (24) Douglas County

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

8. (8) Grayson

12. (12) Buford

18. (15) Milton

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

