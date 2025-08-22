Where Georgia teams stand in national HS football rankings ahead of Week 2

After week 1 results, here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
MaxPreps
(Top 100)
(Top 100)
4. (4) Grayson
13. (13) Buford
25. (26) Carrollton
27. (28) Douglas County
31. (22) Milton
50. (50) North Cobb
61. (62) Hughes
64. (65) Thomas County Central
66. (55) Collins Hill
71. (72) Gainesville
73. (67) North Gwinnett
74. (75) Lee County
86. (86) North Oconee
90. (90) Colquitt County
93. (93) Lowndes
95. (95) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
(Preseason Top 25)
6. Grayson
9. Buford
(Preseason Top 100)
4. Grayson
12. Buford
18. Milton
32. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
36. Douglas County
53. North Gwinnett
65. Collins Hill
68. Lee County
76. Hughes
96. Carrollton
(Top 100)
12. (13) Buford
19. (35) Grayson
33. (25) Carrollton
37. (43) Lee County
51. (59) Hughes
57. (23) Milton
58. (51) Thomas County Central
68. (97) Douglas County
95. (NR) North Oconee
(Top 25)
8. (9) Grayson
9. (10) Buford
18. (15) Milton
(Top 25)
14. (14) Grayson
18. (18) Buford
20. (19) Milton
24. (24) Douglas County
(Top 25)
8. (8) Grayson
12. (12) Buford
18. (15) Milton