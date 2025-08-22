Where Georgia teams stand in national HS football rankings ahead of Week 2

Buford running back Tyriq Green (right) runs the ball against Milton defensive back Daryl Hayes for yards during the second half at Phillips Beard Stadium, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Buford. (Jason Getz/AJC)

After week 1 results, here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

(Top 100)