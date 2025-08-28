Slow start after halftime dooms Dream

The team scored a season-low six points in the 3rd quarter of 81-75 loss to Aces.
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray shoots over Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. The Aces defeated the Dream 81-75 in Atlanta on Wednesday in a matchup at the Gateway Center Arena. (Steve Marcus/AP)
By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC
52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream found themselves in a 13-point deficit entering the fourth quarter in a pivotal matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. When it looked like the team was headed for a fierce and fiery comeback — cutting the deficit to three — Chelsea Gray delivered what would become the final blow from deep as the Aces went on to defeat the Dream 81-75 Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena.
With the loss, the Dream (24-14) dropped the season series against the Aces (26-14) and dropped to third place in the WNBA standings.
Trailing by 13 entering the fourth quarter, the Dream had work to do. Allisha Gray put the Dream within single digits when she converted a free throw — her first points of the second half — early in the period. And while the Dream began to find more of a rhythm and ball movement offensively, they continued to struggle to slow down the Aces’ offense, especially A’ja Wilson, who scored seven of the Aces first nine points halfway through the quarter.
Still, with 4:58 to play in regulation and trailing 70-59, the Dream didn’t quit. A layup from Rhyne Howard, the final part of a 6-2 run, cut the Aces’ deficit to seven, 72-65. A few possessions later, trailing 73-67, Te-Hina Paopao drilled the Dream’s third 3-pointer, sending all the fans inside GCA to their feet with excitement and hope for a comeback.
But the Aces had other plans. Shortly after Howard notched a clutch jumper, Chelsea Gray delivered the dagger to the Dream’s comeback when she drained a right-wing 3-pointer that splashed through the bottom of the nets, giving the Aces a 79-72 advantage. Howard added another triple before Wilson sealed the victory for Las Vegas at the free throw line as chants of “MVP” rang from the crowd.
Gray gave the Aces their first lead of the second half when she knocked down a corner three and picked up the three-point play after she was fouled. With the game tied at 48, Las Vegas took over in a massive way. The Aces produced a 13-0 run to close the quarter that included Wilson nailing two deep 3-pointers with ease, along with Jewell Loyd converting a clutch triple and leaning jumper, giving Las Vegas a 61-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Dream have typically produced strong third quarters this season, but were outscored 21-6 in the frame and held to a new season low for points in a quarter.
In the first half, Brionna Jones gave the Dream their largest lead of the contest when she snagged the ball from multiple Aces’ defenders, went up strong for the finish and added a free throw for the 3-point play as they led 26-18. But Wilson began to take over, as the three-time MVP began showing all the elements of her game, scoring in the paint as well as hitting a myriad of jumpers to bring the Aces within four, 30-26.
The Dream managed to go back up by six when Maya Caldwell notched a pair of free throws, bringing the score to 36-30 with 4:26 to play in the first half. Over the next several possessions, the Dream clung to a four to six point lead. However, the Aces closed the quarter scoring the final four points to cut the Dream’s deficit to two, 42-40, at halftime.
The Dream made a concerted effort to get efficient shots in the paint early. Jones scored eight of the team’s first 13 points as the Dream led 13-11 within the first five minutes of the contest. The Dream finished the first quarter with 14 points in the paint while holding the Aces without a field goal in the final 2:12 to take a 19-16 advantage into the second quarter.
The Dream return to action Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, hosting the Dallas Wings.