Sports Slow start after halftime dooms Dream The team scored a season-low six points in the 3rd quarter of 81-75 loss to Aces. Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray shoots over Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. The Aces defeated the Dream 81-75 in Atlanta on Wednesday in a matchup at the Gateway Center Arena. (Steve Marcus/AP)

By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC 52 minutes ago link copied

The Atlanta Dream found themselves in a 13-point deficit entering the fourth quarter in a pivotal matchup against the Las Vegas Aces. When it looked like the team was headed for a fierce and fiery comeback — cutting the deficit to three — Chelsea Gray delivered what would become the final blow from deep as the Aces went on to defeat the Dream 81-75 Wednesday at Gateway Center Arena. With the loss, the Dream (24-14) dropped the season series against the Aces (26-14) and dropped to third place in the WNBA standings.

Trailing by 13 entering the fourth quarter, the Dream had work to do. Allisha Gray put the Dream within single digits when she converted a free throw — her first points of the second half — early in the period. And while the Dream began to find more of a rhythm and ball movement offensively, they continued to struggle to slow down the Aces’ offense, especially A’ja Wilson, who scored seven of the Aces first nine points halfway through the quarter. Atlanta Dream move executive offices to Brickworks in west Midtown Still, with 4:58 to play in regulation and trailing 70-59, the Dream didn’t quit. A layup from Rhyne Howard, the final part of a 6-2 run, cut the Aces’ deficit to seven, 72-65. A few possessions later, trailing 73-67, Te-Hina Paopao drilled the Dream’s third 3-pointer, sending all the fans inside GCA to their feet with excitement and hope for a comeback. But the Aces had other plans. Shortly after Howard notched a clutch jumper, Chelsea Gray delivered the dagger to the Dream’s comeback when she drained a right-wing 3-pointer that splashed through the bottom of the nets, giving the Aces a 79-72 advantage. Howard added another triple before Wilson sealed the victory for Las Vegas at the free throw line as chants of “MVP” rang from the crowd. Gray gave the Aces their first lead of the second half when she knocked down a corner three and picked up the three-point play after she was fouled. With the game tied at 48, Las Vegas took over in a massive way. The Aces produced a 13-0 run to close the quarter that included Wilson nailing two deep 3-pointers with ease, along with Jewell Loyd converting a clutch triple and leaning jumper, giving Las Vegas a 61-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dream have typically produced strong third quarters this season, but were outscored 21-6 in the frame and held to a new season low for points in a quarter.