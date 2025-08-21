AJC Varsity North Cobb transfer QB wanted opportunity ‘to really show what I can do’ Teddy Jarrard is the No. 14 junior QB nationally on the 247Sports Composite North Cobb High in action. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is North Cobb quarterback Teddy Jarrard, whose No. 6-ranked Warriors travel to face McEachern on Friday night in a Class 6A game. Jarrard passed for 2,647 yards and 31 touchdowns last season at North Cobb Christian and led the Eagles to the Class 3A-A Private semifinals. He transferred to North Cobb in the offseason and was 15-of-22 passing for 156 yards in last week’s 28-14 victory over Archer. Jarrard committed to Notre Dame in July. He is the No. 14 junior quarterback nationally on the 247Sports Composite. 1. What is this team’s identity that will continue to build throughout the season?

“I think our identity is we fit all the boxes. We check all the boxes as a team. We’ve got the run game, we have the pass game, and we’ve got the defense. I think we’re three-dimensional and can do everything on all sides of the ball, offensively and defensively. I think if we can get really on a hot streak going into the playoffs, I think it’ll be tough to beat us.” 2. What did you learn most from your time at North Cobb Christian, and what went into the decision to transfer? “I got a lot of experience out of it. Playing JV as an eighth grader, starting freshman year as well as sophomore year. Just experience at the varsity level, I think I learned the most just from being able to play in the game and develop that way. Some kids sit out till their junior year and wait it out at a big school, which is completely fine. But I feel like my route has helped me a lot mentally. “At the end of last season, I had three starting receivers transfer out. I didn’t want to leave or anything, but I was kind of forced to with having nobody returning and not really having anything to throw to. So I kind of made a business decision that I wanted to play my last two years with a good team and really show what I can do at the high school level.”

3. What made Notre Dame the right pick for you?