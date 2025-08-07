MLS announces playoff schedule

Atlanta United is 14 points below the playoff line with 10 matches remaining.
Atlanta United fans use a megaphone as they cheer before marching to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the MLS Cup opening-round playoff series between Atlanta United and Inter Miami on Friday, November 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Though Atlanta United’s chances of making the MLS playoffs are slim, it learned the postseason schedule Thursday.
The league announced that the wild-card round for the Eastern and Western Conferences are scheduled to be played Oct. 22. The winners will advance to a best-of-3 series against the No. 1 seeds in their conference.
The best-of-3 are scheduled to be played Oct. 24 through Nov. 9.
The conference semifinals are scheduled to be played Nov. 22 and 23.
The conference finals are scheduled to be played Nov. 29 and 30.
The MLS Cup is scheduled to be played Dec. 6.
Atlanta United won the MLS Cup in 2018. It advanced to the conference semifinals last year after beating Montreal in the wild-card round and Miami in the best-of-3.
Atlanta United is 14 points below the playoff line with 10 matches remaining. It will play at Montreal on Saturday.