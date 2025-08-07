MLS announces playoff schedule

Atlanta United fans use a megaphone as they cheer before marching to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the MLS Cup opening-round playoff series between Atlanta United and Inter Miami on Friday, November 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta United is 14 points below the playoff line with 10 matches remaining.

Though Atlanta United’s chances of making the MLS playoffs are slim, it learned the postseason schedule Thursday.

The league announced that the wild-card round for the Eastern and Western Conferences are scheduled to be played Oct. 22. The winners will advance to a best-of-3 series against the No. 1 seeds in their conference.