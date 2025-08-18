AJC Varsity Maxwell summary after Week 1: Buford jumps Milton in all-class rating (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Loren Maxwell 22 minutes ago link copied

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS). The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs. Explore Georgia HS football rankings: 11-time champion takes over top spot in class Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage. For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 183 of 206 total games including 0 tie(s) (88.83%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.99 points and all game margins within 17.21 points. All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. Home Advantage: 1.42