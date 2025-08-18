AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary after Week 1: Buford jumps Milton in all-class rating

(Jason Getz/AJC)
(Jason Getz/AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
22 minutes ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS). The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

ExploreGeorgia HS football rankings: 11-time champion takes over top spot in class

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 183 of 206 total games including 0 tie(s) (88.83%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.99 points and all game margins within 17.21 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.42

By Class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Buford1-0104.721Milton0-199.33
2Grayson1-0103.022Lee County1-099.08
3Carrollton1-0100.213Hughes1-096.78
4Colquitt County1-092.894Thomas County Central1-091.57
5Mill Creek1-092.265Roswell1-090.02
6Douglas County1-091.786Coffee1-089.21
7North Cobb1-089.427Gainesville1-087.24
8North Gwinnett0-186.618Houston County1-085.83
9Valdosta1-085.479Rome0-184.60
10Collins Hill0-185.3810Woodward Academy0-182.79
11Newton1-083.5511Sequoyah1-078.18
12Camden County1-083.4912Brunswick0-176.48
13Norcross1-083.1913River Ridge1-074.15
14Westlake0-183.0214Sprayberry1-073.87
15Lowndes1-082.9415Creekview0-172.46



AAAA AAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Creekside1-091.581Jefferson1-086.30
2North Oconee1-090.152Calhoun1-082.28
3Cartersville1-088.573Sandy Creek1-077.16
4Marist0-188.214LaGrange1-075.62
5Ware County1-087.355Peach County1-075.44
6Benedictine0-186.226Stephenson1-073.35
7Blessed Trinity1-085.317Oconee County0-172.94
8Perry1-082.108Cedar Grove1-071.56
9Warner Robins0-181.559Troup1-071.18
10Stockbridge1-078.2810Cairo0-068.08
11Kell1-077.0811Monroe Area1-067.24
12Eastside0-176.8512Bainbridge0-166.77
13Cambridge1-076.6813Mary Persons0-066.15
14Central (Carrollton)1-076.4714Whitewater0-166.15
15Cedartown0-175.9515Upson-Lee1-065.91



AA A Divison I
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Carver (Columbus)1-078.711Thomasville1-074.54
2Pierce County0-077.062Toombs County1-074.05
3Rockmart1-075.793Fitzgerald1-073.68
4Appling County0-173.134Dublin0-169.56
5Burke County1-072.635Northeast0-168.85
6Thomson1-070.556Rabun County1-065.61
7Callaway0-169.417Swainsboro1-065.17
8Carver (Atlanta)1-069.168Commerce0-163.11
9Hapeville Charter0-067.739Worth County1-062.85
10Stephens County0-167.4310Elbert County0-162.57
11Morgan County1-066.7911Fannin County0-161.31
12Hart County1-065.0212Lamar County1-060.48
13Crisp County0-161.7913Bleckley County1-060.36
14Columbia0-161.7114Jeff Davis1-059.51
15Westside (Macon)1-061.3615Dodge County0-059.47



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Bowdon0-170.181Prince Avenue Christian1-085.17
2Brooks County0-169.552Savannah Christian1-078.20
3Irwin County0-168.143Calvary Day1-077.49
4Manchester0-167.074Hebron Christian1-076.48
5Lincoln County0-063.765Fellowship Christian1-074.87
6Clinch County1-063.466Athens Academy0-164.92
7Metter0-061.057Wesleyan1-064.90
8Trion0-158.778Lovett0-163.77
9Early County0-158.739North Cobb Christian1-063.77
10Schley County0-155.3310Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)0-162.13
11Jenkins County1-054.9911Holy Innocents1-062.08
12Wilcox County1-054.7212Aquinas1-060.19
13Telfair County0-153.9013Greater Atlanta Christian0-158.66
14Charlton County1-053.8714Whitefield Academy0-158.30
15Greene County0-153.7215Savannah Country Day0-157.61



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1First Presbyterian1-058.011Brentwood School1-046.64
2Brookstone1-055.152Southwest Georgia Academy1-044.32
3Valwood School0-054.663Edmund Burke Academy1-044.06
4Bulloch Academy1-054.204Briarwood Academy0-038.51
5John Milledge Academy1-053.725Southland Academy0-136.83



GAPPS
Rank Team Rec Rating
1Lanier Christian1-031.04
2Cherokee Christian0-129.51
3Skipstone Academy0-018.44
4Creekside Christian0-016.11



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-AAAAAA1-0104.7299.334 [2]34.46-15.37
2 [2]Grayson4-AAAAAA1-0103.0285.3825 [12]36.06-12.07
3 [3]Carrollton2-AAAAAA1-0100.2182.7934 [13]36.55-8.77
4 [1]Milton7-AAAAA0-199.33104.721 [1]34.12-10.32
5 [2]Lee County2-AAAAA1-099.0881.5538 [9]35.70-8.50
6 [3]Hughes3-AAAAA1-096.7883.0232 [7]34.05-7.83
7 [4]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA1-092.8986.2222 [10]32.05-5.95
8 [5]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA1-092.2677.2748 [18]30.71-6.66
9 [6]Douglas County2-AAAAAA1-091.7886.6120 [9]29.62-7.26
10 [1]Creekside4-AAAA1-091.5884.6028 [5]30.79-5.90
11 [4]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA1-091.5757.84191 [38]30.19-6.49
12 [2]North Oconee8-AAAA1-090.1572.9479 [11]28.84-6.42
13 [5]Roswell7-AAAAA1-090.0273.7173 [19]31.21-3.92
14 [7]North Cobb5-AAAAAA1-089.4273.6974 [26]29.16-5.37
15 [6]Coffee2-AAAAA1-089.2166.77114 [29]27.98-6.34
16 [3]Cartersville7-AAAA1-088.5761.71150 [28]28.48-5.20
17 [4]Marist5-AAAA0-188.2186.3021 [3]27.10-6.22
18 [5]Ware County1-AAAA1-087.3573.1378 [10]27.85-4.61
19 [7]Gainesville7-AAAAA1-087.2473.4676 [20]28.34-4.01
20 [8]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA0-186.6191.789 [5]27.47-4.25
21 [1]Jefferson8-AAA1-086.3088.2117 [4]26.60-4.82
22 [6]Benedictine1-AAAA0-186.2292.897 [2]28.00-3.32
23 [8]Houston County2-AAAAA1-085.8377.3447 [11]28.77-2.17
24 [9]Valdosta1-AAAAAA1-085.4763.80130 [33]26.40-4.17
25 [10]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA0-185.38103.022 [1]24.55-5.94
26 [7]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA1-085.3150.05258 [43]24.46-5.96
27 [1]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #1-085.1769.4199 [6]30.08-0.20
28 [9]Rome5-AAAAA0-184.6091.5810 [3]26.12-3.59
29 [11]Newton4-AAAAAA1-083.5576.8551 [20]26.24-2.42
30 [12]Camden County1-AAAAAA1-083.4976.4854 [22]27.33-1.27
31 [13]Norcross7-AAAAAA1-083.1971.3484 [27]25.35-2.94
32 [14]Westlake2-AAAAAA0-183.0296.786 [3]26.58-1.55
33 [15]Lowndes1-AAAAAA1-082.9465.17122 [31]27.04-1.01
34 [10]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA0-182.79100.213 [2]24.55-3.35
35 [2]Calhoun7-AAA1-082.2872.4681 [13]24.57-2.83
36 [8]Perry1-AAAA1-082.1063.75133 [23]25.37-1.84
37 [16]McEachern3-AAAAAA1-081.9581.4439 [15]25.53-1.53
38 [9]Warner Robins1-AAAA0-181.5599.085 [1]25.26-1.40
39 [17]Walton5-AAAAAA0-181.4481.9537 [14]25.55-0.99
40 [18]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA1-078.8864.16129 [32]21.85-2.14
41 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA1-078.7166.15117 [6]21.96-1.85
42 [10]Stockbridge2-AAAA1-078.2871.2186 [12]24.110.73
43 [2]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #1-078.2058.30186 [13]22.93-0.38
44 [11]Sequoyah6-AAAAA1-078.1870.3992 [23]23.14-0.15
45 [19]North Paulding5-AAAAAA1-077.7374.0169 [25]24.081.23
46 [20]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA0-077.6421.31-1.44
47 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #1-077.4940.41334 [18]23.590.99
48 [21]Brookwood7-AAAAAA0-177.3485.8323 [11]23.771.32
49 [22]Lambert6-AAAAAA0-177.2792.268 [4]23.791.41
50 [3]Sandy Creek2-AAA1-077.1676.0056 [11]23.291.02
51 [11]Kell6-AAAA1-077.0861.87146 [27]23.140.94
52 [2]Pierce County3-AA0-077.0622.220.05
53 [12]Eastside8-AAAA0-176.8583.5529 [6]21.08-0.88
54 [13]Cambridge6-AAAA1-076.6860.03171 [30]22.851.06
55 [4]Hebron Christian8-AA #1-076.4874.0967 [2]22.150.56
56 [12]Brunswick1-AAAAA0-176.4883.4930 [5]23.081.50
57 [14]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA1-076.4765.81119 [20]23.521.94
58 [23]East Coweta2-AAAAAA0-176.0077.1649 [19]22.151.05
59 [15]Cedartown7-AAAA0-175.9575.7959 [7]21.01-0.04
60 [24]Harrison3-AAAAAA1-075.9356.84196 [41]22.010.97
61 [3]Rockmart7-AA1-075.7975.9557 [4]21.981.08
62 [16]Jones County2-AAAA1-075.7162.93139 [24]22.872.05
63 [4]LaGrange2-AAA1-075.6269.11102 [16]21.430.71
64 [5]Peach County1-AAA1-075.4468.85103 [17]23.302.75
65 [25]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA1-074.9463.65134 [34]19.63-0.42
66 [5]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #1-074.8770.1895 [5]22.002.02
67 [1]Thomasville1-A Division I1-074.5469.5598 [3]21.521.87
68 [13]River Ridge6-AAAAA1-074.1568.41105 [25]22.092.83
69 [26]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA0-174.0976.4853 [21]21.242.04
70 [2]Toombs County3-A Division I1-074.0542.25319 [30]21.392.24
71 [27]Parkview7-AAAAAA0-174.0177.7345 [17]20.551.43
72 [17]Starr's Mill3-AAAA0-173.9761.39152 [29]20.891.82
73 [14]Sprayberry6-AAAAA1-073.8755.07209 [40]21.042.06
74 [28]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA1-073.7957.85190 [40]20.681.78
75 [29]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA0-173.7190.0213 [6]20.982.16
76 [30]Archer4-AAAAAA0-173.6989.4214 [7]22.663.86
77 [3]Fitzgerald1-A Division I1-073.6868.14106 [4]19.911.12
78 [31]Marietta5-AAAAAA0-173.4687.2419 [8]20.481.91
79 [6]Stephenson5-AAA1-073.3570.9689 [15]20.602.13
80 [4]Appling County3-AA0-173.1387.3518 [2]19.000.75
81 [7]Oconee County8-AAA0-172.9490.1512 [2]19.261.21
82 [5]Burke County4-AA1-072.6346.79286 [25]21.593.86
83 [15]Creekview6-AAAAA0-172.4682.2835 [8]19.592.02
84 [16]East Paulding5-AAAAA0-072.0219.632.50
85 [18]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-071.9963.77131 [22]18.191.09
86 [8]Cedar Grove5-AAA1-071.5647.31283 [43]22.165.49
87 [17]Lanier7-AAAAA0-171.3483.1931 [6]20.343.90
88 [19]Jonesboro3-AAAA1-071.2843.90311 [53]19.703.31
89 [18]Dutchtown3-AAAAA0-171.2178.2842 [10]19.262.95
90 [9]Troup2-AAA1-071.1862.34143 [21]20.063.78
91 [19]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-071.0249.35262 [46]20.534.40
92 [20]Mays4-AAAA0-170.9673.3577 [9]18.492.42
93 [21]Ola2-AAAA1-070.8162.13144 [25]18.532.61
94 [6]Thomson4-AA1-070.5561.01160 [13]20.244.58
95 [32]Denmark6-AAAAAA0-170.3978.1844 [16]18.442.93
96 [22]Harris County3-AAAA1-070.3467.07111 [16]17.081.63
97 [23]Hiram7-AAAA1-070.2755.03210 [38]22.667.28
98 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II0-170.1874.8764 [1]20.905.62
99 [33]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA1-070.0966.52116 [30]18.923.73
100 [4]Dublin2-A Division I0-169.5665.17121 [5]19.244.58
101 [2]Brooks County2-A Division II0-169.5574.5465 [2]16.962.31
102 [7]Callaway2-AA0-169.4185.1727 [3]18.544.02
103 [20]Newnan3-AAAAA1-069.1858.66182 [36]19.104.80
104 [8]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA1-069.1661.02159 [12]17.903.64
105 [24]Cass7-AAAA0-169.1175.6261 [8]18.113.90
106 [5]Northeast2-A Division I0-168.8575.4462 [1]18.434.47
107 [25]New Hampstead1-AAAA1-068.7749.13265 [46]21.807.93
108 [21]Effingham County1-AAAAA0-068.6519.005.24
109 [34]Cherokee5-AAAAAA0-168.4174.1566 [24]19.115.59
110 [3]Irwin County2-A Division II0-168.1473.6875 [4]18.895.65
111 [10]Cairo1-AAA0-068.0817.564.36
112 [22]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA1-067.8060.14168 [34]17.384.47
113 [9]Hapeville Charter5-AA0-067.7316.033.19
114 [10]Stephens County8-AA0-167.4360.50163 [14]18.085.54
115 [11]Monroe Area8-AAA1-067.2454.18220 [32]16.914.56
116 [26]St. Pius X5-AAAA1-067.1356.99195 [36]15.773.53
117 [4]Manchester7-A Division II0-167.0770.3493 [5]15.753.57
118 [23]Lovejoy3-AAAAA0-067.0716.224.04
119 [35]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-066.9752.82232 [44]16.394.31
120 [11]Morgan County2-AA1-066.7947.06284 [24]18.977.07
121 [12]Bainbridge1-AAA0-166.7789.2115 [3]17.785.90
122 [24]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-166.7455.87200 [39]15.523.67
123 [36]Wheeler5-AAAAAA0-166.5270.0996 [29]16.665.03
124 [13]Mary Persons2-AAA0-066.1516.855.59
125 [14]Whitewater2-AAA0-166.1578.7141 [8]17.306.04
126 [15]Upson-Lee2-AAA1-065.9153.39227 [33]16.435.40
127 [16]Spalding2-AAA0-165.8176.4755 [10]16.956.03
128 [6]Rabun County8-A Division I1-065.6153.34228 [20]17.416.68
129 [7]Swainsboro3-A Division I1-065.1769.5697 [2]16.796.51
130 [17]Jenkins3-AAA0-165.1782.9433 [5]16.326.04
131 [12]Hart County8-AA1-065.0262.57141 [8]16.025.90
132 [18]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA1-064.9959.19177 [26]15.945.84
133 [6]Athens Academy8-A Division I #0-164.9260.19167 [11]17.887.85
134 [7]Wesleyan5-A Division I #1-064.9063.11138 [10]16.226.21
135 [25]Jackson County8-AAAAA1-064.7060.63161 [33]15.425.61
136 [27]Allatoona7-AAAA1-064.4458.26187 [33]16.186.63
137 [37]Dacula8-AAAAAA0-064.3915.896.39
138 [19]Douglass5-AAA0-164.1678.8840 [7]14.515.24
139 [26]Decatur4-AAAAA0-063.9716.377.29
140 [28]Tucker5-AAAA0-163.8085.4724 [4]17.418.50
141 [8]Lovett5-AA #0-163.7771.9982 [3]15.977.09
142 [9]North Cobb Christian7-AA #1-063.7747.47281 [16]15.156.27
143 [5]Lincoln County8-A Division II0-063.7615.907.03
144 [20]Baldwin4-AAA0-163.7582.1036 [6]15.146.28
145 [38]Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-163.6574.9463 [23]15.706.94
146 [6]Clinch County2-A Division II1-063.4648.55274 [22]16.487.92
147 [21]Harlem4-AAA1-063.1754.20217 [31]14.356.07
148 [29]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-063.1245.97292 [50]15.086.84
149 [8]Commerce8-A Division I0-163.1164.90126 [7]15.987.76
150 [27]Veterans2-AAAAA0-162.9375.7160 [15]15.167.12
151 [9]Worth County1-A Division I1-062.8545.20299 [27]18.0310.07
152 [10]Elbert County8-A Division I0-162.5765.02123 [6]15.868.17
153 [22]Westover1-AAA1-062.5358.73181 [27]15.317.67
154 [28]Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-162.3471.1887 [21]15.207.75
155 [39]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA0-062.1714.777.49
156 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #0-162.1370.8190 [4]14.837.59
157 [11]Holy Innocents5-AA #1-062.0837.40349 [19]14.357.16
158 [29]South Paulding5-AAAAA0-161.8777.0850 [12]14.407.42
159 [30]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA1-061.8251.25248 [42]15.048.11
160 [30]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-061.8159.61174 [35]13.816.89
161 [13]Crisp County3-AA0-161.7960.10170 [16]13.156.25
162 [14]Columbia6-AA0-161.7188.5716 [1]14.998.17
163 [31]New Manchester5-AAAAA1-061.4043.21318 [53]13.246.73
164 [32]Northgate3-AAAAA1-061.3973.9770 [16]13.206.70
165 [15]Westside (Macon)2-AA1-061.3655.82202 [20]16.109.62
166 [11]Fannin County7-A Division I0-161.3156.23199 [15]15.739.30
167 [40]Campbell3-AAAAAA1-061.2654.19219 [42]13.427.04
168 [23]North Hall6-AAA0-061.2614.668.29
169 [41]Duluth7-AAAAAA0-061.2415.328.96
170 [16]Cook3-AA1-061.1145.18300 [29]15.479.25
171 [31]Centennial6-AAAA1-061.0551.70244 [41]14.598.43
172 [7]Metter3-A Division II0-061.0512.426.26
173 [42]Etowah5-AAAAAA1-061.0260.13169 [37]13.707.57
174 [32]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA0-161.0269.16101 [14]15.289.15
175 [33]Evans1-AAAAA0-161.0170.5591 [22]13.747.61
176 [33]Flowery Branch8-AAAA0-160.6364.70127 [21]13.707.96
177 [34]Hampton2-AAAA1-060.5258.46185 [32]13.587.95
178 [34]Habersham Central8-AAAAA1-060.5067.43108 [26]15.349.73
179 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I1-060.4853.90222 [17]12.496.91
180 [35]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-160.3952.50233 [43]13.918.41
181 [13]Bleckley County2-A Division I1-060.3636.58353 [36]14.328.85
182 [12]Aquinas4-AAA #1-060.1964.92125 [8]14.619.31
183 [35]Wayne County1-AAAA0-160.1467.80107 [15]12.046.79
184 [36]Woodstock6-AAAAA0-160.1361.02158 [32]13.428.18
185 [17]Sumter County1-AA1-060.1061.79149 [10]13.238.02
186 [37]Pope6-AAAAA0-160.0376.6852 [13]15.6910.55
187 [24]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA1-059.8540.80330 [48]14.369.40
188 [36]East Forsyth8-AAAA1-059.7254.51215 [39]14.179.34
189 [25]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA0-159.6161.81148 [22]13.028.31
190 [14]Jeff Davis1-A Division I1-059.5155.13208 [16]11.997.36
191 [15]Dodge County2-A Division I0-059.4713.308.73
192 [26]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA1-059.3151.10252 [35]13.609.18
193 [27]Lumpkin County6-AAA0-159.1964.99124 [19]14.5910.29
194 [43]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA0-159.0951.66245 [46]12.007.80
195 [18]Ringgold7-AA1-058.9546.10291 [26]12.348.28
196 [8]Trion7-A Division II0-158.7751.77243 [16]13.9910.11
197 [9]Early County1-A Division II0-158.7362.53142 [8]12.899.05
198 [13]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #0-158.6669.18100 [7]13.199.43
199 [44]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA1-058.6135.99357 [49]14.0510.33
200 [37]Madison County8-AAAA0-058.5714.0910.41
201 [38]Pace Academy4-AAAA1-058.5749.75259 [44]11.117.43
202 [28]Luella5-AAA0-158.4660.52162 [25]11.407.82
203 [14]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #0-158.3078.2043 [1]12.008.60
204 [29]Adairsville7-AAA0-158.2664.44128 [20]13.4310.06
205 [38]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA0-158.1555.01211 [41]13.3310.07
206 [1]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-058.0153.59226 [3]13.059.92
207 [39]Shiloh4-AAAAA0-157.8573.7972 [18]12.759.78
208 [30]Monroe1-AAA0-157.8491.5711 [1]12.159.19
209 [15]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #0-157.6111.518.79
210 [31]West Laurens4-AAA0-057.5813.2410.55
211 [16]Heard County6-A Division I1-057.5111.06407 [41]13.2710.65
212 [39]Dalton7-AAAA0-157.4856.61197 [37]12.6310.05
213 [32]Long County3-AAA1-057.2152.02241 [34]12.5510.23
214 [40]Dunwoody4-AAAAA0-156.9967.13110 [28]12.9510.86
215 [41]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA0-156.8475.9358 [14]12.0510.10
216 [17]Bremen6-A Division I0-056.8211.909.97
217 [19]North Murray7-AA1-056.6157.48193 [19]12.4210.70
218 [33]Dougherty1-AAA1-056.4629.55378 [50]12.9911.42
219 [34]Gilmer7-AAA1-056.2361.31154 [24]12.1810.84
220 [40]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA1-055.8766.74115 [18]12.0011.01
221 [42]McIntosh3-AAAAA1-055.8240.39335 [54]11.5110.58
222 [35]Howard4-AAA0-155.8261.36153 [23]12.1911.26
223 [18]Putnam County4-A Division I1-055.7453.72225 [19]12.3211.47
224 [45]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA0-055.5810.569.87
225 [43]Seckinger7-AAAAA1-055.4544.34307 [52]11.2210.66
226 [20]Laney4-AA0-155.4454.67214 [21]10.5810.03
227 [10]Schley County6-A Division II0-155.3349.39260 [19]13.3212.88
228 [2]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-055.1550.62255 [5]11.1710.91
229 [19]Washington County2-A Division I0-155.1359.51175 [10]12.0811.84
230 [44]Alexander5-AAAAA0-155.0773.8771 [17]10.4610.27
231 [46]Paulding County3-AAAAAA0-155.0370.2794 [28]12.1211.98
232 [21]East Jackson8-AA1-055.0158.15188 [18]12.4312.31
233 [11]Jenkins County3-A Division II1-054.9928.56383 [45]11.7111.61
234 [12]Wilcox County4-A Division II1-054.7251.99242 [15]10.5210.68
235 [36]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA1-054.6755.44205 [30]9.299.51
236 [3]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-054.6612.4612.69
237 [47]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-154.5159.72173 [38]10.5810.97
238 [16]Darlington6-A Division I #1-054.3353.14230 [15]11.1511.71
239 [37]Dawson County6-AAA0-054.259.6510.29
240 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-154.2063.17136 [30]10.4011.08
241 [4]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-054.2041.17327 [12]9.279.96
242 [48]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA0-154.1961.26155 [35]9.8910.60
243 [46]Loganville8-AAAAA0-154.1867.24109 [27]12.0812.78
244 [47]Banneker3-AAAAA1-054.1548.72271 [47]11.6112.35
245 [13]Telfair County4-A Division II0-153.9060.48164 [9]10.7511.74
246 [22]Union County7-AA0-053.8811.3012.31
247 [14]Charlton County2-A Division II1-053.8740.91329 [32]11.7612.78
248 [5]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-053.7245.23298 [8]10.8612.03
249 [15]Greene County8-A Division II0-153.7255.74203 [10]9.3010.47
250 [41]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA0-153.5958.01189 [34]8.9610.26
251 [42]Union Grove2-AAAA0-153.3965.91118 [19]9.3410.84
252 [38]White County6-AAA0-153.3465.61120 [18]11.2712.82
253 [48]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-053.3346.89285 [49]10.1411.70
254 [23]Spencer1-AA0-053.2610.2311.85
255 [17]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #0-153.1454.33216 [14]12.4414.18
256 [20]Temple6-A Division I1-052.9940.72331 [32]11.0612.96
257 [43]Griffin3-AAAA0-152.8266.97112 [17]9.9812.05
258 [49]Grovetown4-AAAAAA1-052.5060.39165 [36]10.6313.02
259 [49]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA0-152.5045.10301 [51]12.8815.28
260 [44]Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-052.4238.60346 [57]8.2910.76
261 [24]Sonoraville7-AA1-052.4048.02277 [23]10.6713.16
262 [39]Pickens6-AAA1-052.3047.54279 [41]11.1713.75
263 [25]Jackson2-AA1-052.2941.90322 [31]8.8211.41
264 [40]Liberty County3-AAA1-052.1550.68254 [37]8.2310.97
265 [50]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-052.0610.3513.18
266 [26]Miller Grove6-AA1-052.0538.68345 [33]9.2712.11
267 [21]Vidalia3-A Division I0-152.0257.21194 [13]9.2812.15
268 [16]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-151.9954.72213 [13]9.3412.25
269 [22]Gordon Lee7-A Division I1-051.7758.77180 [12]9.7812.90
270 [51]Riverwood6-AAAAA0-151.7061.05157 [31]9.0912.29
271 [45]Locust Grove2-AAAA1-051.6659.09178 [31]11.2314.46
272 [6]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-051.5749.03266 [7]9.3812.70
273 [17]Macon County6-A Division II0-151.4949.13264 [20]9.5012.90
274 [27]South Atlanta6-AA0-151.2561.82147 [9]9.4113.05
275 [23]Social Circle4-A Division I1-051.2339.07343 [35]9.1612.82
276 [18]Johnson County5-A Division II1-051.2143.64315 [29]6.9410.62
277 [41]Hephzibah4-AAA1-051.1248.10276 [39]10.2113.97
278 [18]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #0-151.1059.31176 [12]9.7013.49
279 [24]ACE Charter2-A Division I0-051.0810.7814.59
280 [19]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-050.9232.76366 [42]7.1011.07
281 [52]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-150.6852.15239 [45]11.2115.42
282 [7]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-150.6255.15207 [1]9.4713.74
283 [8]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-050.1835.25359 [14]9.3414.05
284 [20]Mitchell County1-A Division II1-050.1544.24309 [27]9.0713.81
285 [53]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-150.0585.3126 [4]6.9311.78
286 [21]Pelham1-A Division II0-049.859.8914.93
287 [54]Chamblee4-AAAAA0-149.7558.57184 [37]8.8113.96
288 [22]Seminole County1-A Division II1-049.3955.33206 [11]5.8411.33
289 [46]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA1-049.3645.87293 [51]8.9714.50
290 [47]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-149.3571.0288 [13]8.5514.09
291 [55]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA1-049.1645.42296 [50]7.7113.44
292 [25]Southwest2-A Division I1-049.1351.49247 [24]9.0614.82
293 [56]South Effingham1-AAAAA0-149.1368.77104 [24]9.0614.82
294 [48]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-049.056.8212.66
295 [9]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-149.0351.57246 [4]7.0312.88
296 [49]Drew4-AAAA1-048.8139.54340 [56]6.6312.71
297 [57]Lassiter6-AAAAA1-048.7835.14360 [55]7.9214.03
298 [58]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-148.7847.37282 [48]8.9715.08
299 [50]M.L. King4-AAAA1-048.7743.48317 [54]7.9814.10
300 [50]Osborne3-AAAAAA0-148.7254.15221 [43]5.7011.87
301 [26]Jasper County4-A Division I1-048.6842.15320 [31]7.5013.71
302 [59]Morrow3-AAAAA1-048.6628.82381 [56]6.7813.01
303 [27]Bacon County1-A Division I0-148.5563.46135 [8]7.6614.00
304 [10]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-048.4036.83352 [13]8.1414.64
305 [23]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-148.1051.12251 [17]8.0614.85
306 [28]Model6-A Division I0-148.0252.40236 [22]5.8912.76
307 [51]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-047.728.8516.02
308 [24]Bryan County3-A Division II1-047.6840.93328 [31]7.0014.21
309 [29]Pepperell6-A Division I0-147.5452.30237 [23]7.6114.96
310 [30]Banks County8-A Division I1-047.5243.87312 [28]5.8413.21
311 [19]Providence Christian8-A Division I #0-147.4763.77132 [9]9.3716.79
312 [51]Lithonia5-AAAA1-047.3748.78269 [48]6.7214.25
313 [28]Therrell5-AA0-147.3171.5683 [5]5.5013.09
314 [25]Warren County8-A Division II0-147.0666.79113 [6]7.6015.43
315 [60]Alcovy8-AAAAA0-146.8953.33229 [42]6.5114.52
316 [42]Richmond Academy4-AAA0-146.7972.6380 [12]5.5913.69
317 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A1-046.6428.76382 [11]9.4217.67
318 [11]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-046.4632.64369 [16]8.4216.86
319 [31]Haralson County6-A Division I1-046.2439.53341 [34]5.8414.49
320 [20]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #1-046.1937.18350 [20]6.9015.60
321 [32]Dade County7-A Division I0-146.1058.95179 [11]6.9815.77
322 [29]Shaw1-AA0-145.9763.12137 [7]5.2114.13
323 [52]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-145.8749.36261 [45]6.1515.17
324 [43]Chestatee6-AAA0-145.8744.58305 [45]7.6616.68
325 [26]Miller County1-A Division II0-145.6038.94344 [36]5.4214.70
326 [52]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-145.4249.16263 [47]4.5714.04
327 [12]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-045.3215.27405 [23]6.1315.70
328 [13]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-145.2353.72224 [2]4.8914.55
329 [27]Turner County2-A Division II0-145.2062.85140 [7]8.1817.86
330 [33]Berrien1-A Division I0-145.1861.11156 [9]7.7817.48
331 [61]Apalachee8-AAAAA1-045.1052.50234 [44]6.4216.21
332 [28]Hawkinsville4-A Division II1-044.8240.33336 [34]6.0616.14
333 [29]Wheeler County4-A Division II1-044.7339.68338 [35]6.3616.52
334 [30]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA1-044.6832.36370 [36]7.8418.05
335 [31]Franklin County8-AA1-044.5845.87294 [27]5.3215.63
336 [44]North Clayton5-AAA1-044.5041.86323 [46]7.9718.36
337 [45]West Hall8-AAA0-144.3455.45204 [29]6.4116.96
338 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A1-044.3238.53347 [5]5.9816.56
339 [30]Lanier County2-A Division II0-144.2450.15257 [18]5.0315.67
340 [3]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A1-044.0625.16388 [12]4.8715.70
341 [46]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA0-143.9071.2885 [14]3.3014.29
342 [47]East Hall8-AAA0-143.8747.52280 [42]7.8818.89
343 [53]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA1-043.8529.76377 [50]5.1916.23
344 [32]Tattnall County3-AA1-043.7030.49374 [37]4.5415.73
345 [34]East Laurens2-A Division I0-143.6451.21250 [26]6.4417.69
346 [31]Screven County3-A Division II1-043.5635.52358 [38]4.5815.91
347 [54]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-143.4848.77270 [48]5.2916.70
348 [33]Washington5-AA0-143.2161.40151 [11]3.8315.51
349 [32]Dooly County4-A Division II0-142.2574.0568 [3]4.9017.54
350 [33]Taylor County6-A Division II0-142.1548.68272 [21]3.0915.83
351 [34]Pike County2-AA1-041.9730.02376 [38]4.8717.79
352 [35]Hardaway1-AA0-141.9052.29238 [22]4.2717.26
353 [53]McDonough2-AAAA0-141.8644.50306 [52]5.6518.68
354 [21]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #1-041.8323.58392 [23]4.1317.18
355 [22]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #1-041.6536.87351 [21]5.3818.61
356 [36]Redan6-AA1-041.6325.40387 [39]3.8017.06
357 [34]Portal3-A Division II0-141.1754.20218 [14]3.7117.44
358 [48]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-140.9347.68278 [40]2.6016.56
359 [35]Brantley County1-A Division I0-140.9153.87223 [18]2.0816.06
360 [49]Windsor Forest3-AAA0-040.863.8317.85
361 [37]Coahulla Creek7-AA0-140.8059.85172 [17]3.3417.43
362 [36]McNair4-A Division I0-140.7252.99231 [21]4.0718.24
363 [14]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-040.62-1.52411 [24]3.5417.81
364 [35]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II1-040.5032.07372 [43]4.8519.24
365 [50]Beach3-AAA0-140.4177.4946 [9]3.3817.86
366 [51]Fayette County2-AAA0-140.3955.82201 [28]4.5319.03
367 [36]Marion County6-A Division II0-140.3344.82302 [25]4.1418.71
368 [52]LaFayette7-AAA1-040.1839.65339 [49]4.4319.14
369 [15]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA0-139.753.7518.89
370 [37]Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-139.6844.73303 [26]2.9418.15
371 [37]Chattooga7-A Division I0-139.6540.18337 [33]4.5019.74
372 [53]Riverdale5-AAA0-139.5448.81267 [38]2.8118.15
373 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #0-139.5346.24289 [17]3.3618.72
374 [16]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-039.3132.69367 [15]5.7121.29
375 [38]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I0-139.0751.23249 [25]4.3220.13
376 [38]Columbus1-AA1-038.9445.60295 [28]3.9619.91
377 [54]Druid Hills5-AAAA0-138.6852.05240 [40]2.0918.30
378 [55]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-138.6052.42235 [45]2.1618.45
379 [17]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-138.5344.32308 [9]1.9218.27
380 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A0-038.512.7519.14
381 [38]Treutlen4-A Division II1-037.7915.50404 [51]2.0819.18
382 [55]North Springs5-AAAA0-137.4062.08145 [26]1.9319.42
383 [39]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II0-137.1846.19290 [23]1.4219.12
384 [39]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA0-136.8741.65325 [32]-0.2517.77
385 [5]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A0-136.8348.40275 [1]0.5118.57
386 [40]Rutland2-AA0-136.5860.36166 [15]2.3320.64
387 [40]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-036.4820.30397 [48]3.4021.80
388 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A1-036.3236.05356 [7]0.1518.72
389 [41]Butler4-AA0-036.161.3020.02
390 [7]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A0-136.0536.32355 [6]1.7220.56
391 [56]South Cobb3-AAAAAA0-135.9958.61183 [39]1.9120.80
392 [39]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-135.5243.56316 [29]1.3320.70
393 [41]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-035.501.0620.45
394 [18]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-135.2550.18256 [6]4.1123.76
395 [40]Coosa7-A Division I0-035.231.3921.05
396 [56]Midtown4-AAAA0-135.1448.78268 [47]1.1420.89
397 [41]Armuchee7-A Division I0-035.081.0120.83
398 [42]Atkinson County2-A Division II †1-034.3321.40396 [47]1.2321.78
399 [43]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-034.2016.99402 [50]3.5524.24
400 [42]Towers4-A Division I1-034.1416.21403 [40]0.2120.96
401 [54]Cross Creek4-AAA1-034.0217.91400 [51]1.7922.66
402 [44]Greenville7-A Division II1-033.8314.98406 [52]1.7822.84
403 [55]Islands3-AAA0-132.7650.92253 [36]-2.3719.77
404 [8]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A0-132.6939.31342 [4]-0.0922.11
405 [43]Gordon Central7-A Division I1-032.6822.52395 [39]0.8223.03
406 [9]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A0-132.6446.46288 [3]-0.6821.57
407 [56]Ridgeland7-AAA0-132.3644.68304 [44]-2.0420.49
408 [19]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-132.3131.04373 [17]0.8123.40
409 [45]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-132.0740.50333 [33]-1.6721.15
410 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-031.0432.31371 [1]-1.9221.92
411 [46]Claxton3-A Division II0-130.4943.70314 [28]-0.6223.77
412 [20]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-030.4722.92393 [20]-1.6122.80
413 [47]Crawford County6-A Division II0-130.0241.97321 [30]0.7225.59
414 [42]Salem6-AA0-129.7643.85313 [30]-2.6022.53
415 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-129.5556.46198 [14]-2.7322.61
416 [2]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA0-129.51-2.1223.27
417 [21]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-029.0422.78394 [21]-2.4323.42
418 [22]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-028.9317.39401 [22]-0.2325.73
419 [57]Forest Park4-AAAA0-128.8248.66273 [49]-2.6123.46
420 [10]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A0-128.7646.64287 [2]-1.4224.71
421 [48]Glascock County5-A Division II0-128.5654.99212 [12]-0.0626.28
422 [23]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-128.1925.78386 [19]-1.9624.74
423 [58]Northview5-AAAA0-027.47-3.2324.19
424 [43]Murray County7-AA1-026.8918.18399 [40]-1.0526.95
425 [24]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-025.7828.19384 [18]-2.9626.15
426 [57]Stone Mountain5-AAA †0-125.4041.63326 [47]-3.2926.20
427 [58]Groves3-AAA0-025.24-0.9428.71
428 [25]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA0-125.1644.06310 [10]-3.3526.39
429 [45]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-024.6224.59390 [38]-4.8225.46
430 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I0-124.5924.62389 [37]-4.6825.62
431 [44]Kendrick1-AA1-024.2010.73408 [41]-5.1325.56
432 [59]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-023.83-3.4227.64
433 [26]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-123.5841.83324 [11]-5.7325.57
434 [11]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A0-122.9230.47375 [9]-5.5126.46
435 [49]Terrell County1-A Division II0-122.7829.04379 [44]-7.0225.09
436 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †0-122.5232.68368 [58]-5.8626.51
437 [50]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-121.4034.33361 [39]-6.3627.13
438 [45]Glenn Hills4-AA0-120.3036.48354 [34]-6.7927.80
439 [12]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A1-018.542.36410 [13]-6.1830.17
440 [3]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-018.44-6.8929.55
441 [51]Towns County8-A Division II †0-118.1826.89385 [46]-8.7128.00
442 [46]Josey4-AA0-117.9134.02364 [35]-7.6729.31
443 [47]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †1-017.74-8.5828.57
444 [13]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A0-117.3928.93380 [10]-7.6929.81
445 [52]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †0-116.9934.20362 [40]-8.2729.63
446 [14]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A0-116.2134.14363 [8]-8.7329.96
447 [4]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA0-016.11-7.4931.30
448 [53]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-115.5037.79348 [37]-7.1832.21
449 [54]Savannah3-A Division II0-115.2745.32297 [24]-11.6627.96
450 [55]Calhoun County1-A Division II †0-114.9833.83365 [41]-8.4731.44
451 [15]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A0-013.37-10.0231.50
452 [47]Jordan1-AA0-011.10-10.5733.22
453 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-111.0657.51192 [35]-12.0331.79
454 [24]Walker5-A Division I #0-110.7324.20391 [22]-11.6032.56
455 [27]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-08.95-11.4534.49
456 [56]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †1-07.85-6.93412 [54]-11.9535.08
457 [57]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †0-12.3618.54398 [49]-15.3837.15
458 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †0-1-1.5240.62332 [55]-16.6439.77
459 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-6.937.85409 [53]-20.8340.99

† - Plays a non-region schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAA688.9482.56
22-AAAAAA588.5081.04
31-AAAAAA685.5081.57
48-AAAAAA782.7872.08
51-AAAA682.2677.69
67-AAAAA781.8272.56
75-AAAAAA778.6274.00
86-AAAA578.4674.42
94-AAAAAA778.2267.70
107-AAAAAA875.5268.65
113-AAAAA873.2565.53
128-AA472.4058.01
136-AAAAAA872.3668.25
148-AAAA771.2163.96
158-AAA670.8163.28
167-AAAA770.6167.38
173-A Division I370.2863.74
183-AAAA770.0565.29
196-AAAAA870.0364.91
202-AAA869.9066.05
213-AA568.9263.36
223-AAAAAA868.7461.62
235-AAAAA868.4462.87
241-AAA667.9664.52
251-AAAAA965.4961.13
264-AAAA865.3555.56
272-AAAA1065.1159.11
281-A Division I764.3157.89
294-AAAAA863.9257.99
307-AAA763.0255.50
318-AAAAA761.6157.22
325-AA561.5252.85
337-A Division II561.1754.07
342-AA660.7554.73
355-AAA760.5556.50
368-A Division I560.5155.58
372-A Division II660.3457.41
387-AA859.1751.25
392-A Division I1058.3252.23
404-AAA858.1253.36
413-AAA957.0046.04
425-AAAA956.8349.13
434-AA656.5345.50
446-AAA755.7150.00
456-A Division I654.1751.52
461-AA854.0844.27
47GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA552.7848.42
486-AA552.4847.28
495-A Division I152.3424.59
508-A Division II551.3549.96
514-A Division I750.7145.09
523-A Division II950.0944.12
537-A Division I749.0443.12
54GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA548.9644.63
554-A Division II748.2644.63
56GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA548.2544.66
57GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA446.3041.00
586-A Division II743.2934.92
591-A Division II741.4844.57
60GIAA District 4-AA-A639.4934.26
61GIAA District 3-AA-A438.7335.65
625-A Division II638.3932.14
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA834.5729.48
64GIAA District 1-AA-A528.2423.41
65GAPPS Region 1-AA427.0823.77

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/15Lakeside (Evans)Grovetown17 - 429.3275.9%0.253
08/15PebblebrookLocust Grove7 - 418.8674.9%0.256
08/15Starr's MillNorthgate21 - 2714.0084.9%0.264
08/16Clarke CentralCedar Shoals13 - 1220.2592.4%0.287
08/16Northside (Warner Robins)Eagle's Landing14 - 2012.2981.9%0.294
08/15Schley CountySeminole County14 - 397.3671.2%0.300
08/15Fannin CountyGilmer24 - 426.5169.0%0.335
08/16ChattahoocheeApalachee9 - 295.9867.6%0.343
08/15Stephens CountyHabersham Central3 - 275.5066.3%0.348
08/14Miller CountyColumbus10 - 355.2465.6%0.354
08/15TrionGordon Lee12 - 235.5866.5%0.385
08/15Athens AcademyAquinas34 - 523.3160.0%0.416
08/15Tift CountyGriffin35 - 3115.5887.2%0.421
08/14MorrowForest Park20 - 1418.4190.6%0.435
08/15NorcrossLanier16 - 1213.2883.7%0.450

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
101.3808/14BufordMilton20 - 136.8269.8%
95.0409/12Lee CountyColquitt County - 7.6171.9%
94.9509/26Lee CountyThomas County Central - 6.0967.9%
94.3910/31BufordMill Creek - 13.8884.7%
94.0410/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 9.8677.1%
93.8709/12BufordDouglas County - 14.3785.4%
93.7809/05HughesDouglas County - 6.4268.8%
93.6110/31MiltonRoswell - 7.8972.5%
92.8410/03Lee CountyCoffee - 8.4573.9%
91.9609/05BufordRoswell - 16.1387.9%
91.0810/31Thomas County CentralCoffee - 0.9452.9%
90.9109/12CarrolltonGainesville - 11.5580.6%
89.7508/29Colquitt CountyNorth Gwinnett - 4.8664.5%
89.6109/05Mill CreekNorth Gwinnett - 4.2462.7%
89.5008/22BufordBenedictine - 17.0889.1%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

More Stories

The Latest

Quarterback Michael Johnson (center) and Class 6A No. 3 Douglas County defeated 6A No. 8 North Gwinnett 21-7 on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Douglas County remains No. 3 in 6A in this week's poll. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Georgia HS football rankings: 11-time champion takes over top spot in class

It’s the defense that rises to the occasion for Douglas County

5-star prospect Casey Barner’s 3-touchdown performance lifts McEachern to win

Keep Reading

Preseason Maxwell playoff projections: An early prediction of the GHSA playoffs

Georgia high school football updates: Apalachee gets first win since 2021

4 Brooks County players among Class A Division II preseason all-state team

Featured

Hair Relaxer Updated

Her hair was perfectly straight. Her body paid the price.

AJC HER+STORY

Why women-owned small businesses are booming in Atlanta

5 things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Titans