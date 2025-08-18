Maxwell summary after Week 1: Buford jumps Milton in all-class rating

By Loren Maxwell22 minutes ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS). The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 183 of 206 total games including 0 tie(s) (88.83%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 11.99 points and all game margins within 17.21 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.42
By Class
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
† - Plays a non-region schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|2-AAAAA
|6
|88.94
|82.56
|2
|2-AAAAAA
|5
|88.50
|81.04
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|85.50
|81.57
|4
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|82.78
|72.08
|5
|1-AAAA
|6
|82.26
|77.69
|6
|7-AAAAA
|7
|81.82
|72.56
|7
|5-AAAAAA
|7
|78.62
|74.00
|8
|6-AAAA
|5
|78.46
|74.42
|9
|4-AAAAAA
|7
|78.22
|67.70
|10
|7-AAAAAA
|8
|75.52
|68.65
|11
|3-AAAAA
|8
|73.25
|65.53
|12
|8-AA
|4
|72.40
|58.01
|13
|6-AAAAAA
|8
|72.36
|68.25
|14
|8-AAAA
|7
|71.21
|63.96
|15
|8-AAA
|6
|70.81
|63.28
|16
|7-AAAA
|7
|70.61
|67.38
|17
|3-A Division I
|3
|70.28
|63.74
|18
|3-AAAA
|7
|70.05
|65.29
|19
|6-AAAAA
|8
|70.03
|64.91
|20
|2-AAA
|8
|69.90
|66.05
|21
|3-AA
|5
|68.92
|63.36
|22
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|68.74
|61.62
|23
|5-AAAAA
|8
|68.44
|62.87
|24
|1-AAA
|6
|67.96
|64.52
|25
|1-AAAAA
|9
|65.49
|61.13
|26
|4-AAAA
|8
|65.35
|55.56
|27
|2-AAAA
|10
|65.11
|59.11
|28
|1-A Division I
|7
|64.31
|57.89
|29
|4-AAAAA
|8
|63.92
|57.99
|30
|7-AAA
|7
|63.02
|55.50
|31
|8-AAAAA
|7
|61.61
|57.22
|32
|5-AA
|5
|61.52
|52.85
|33
|7-A Division II
|5
|61.17
|54.07
|34
|2-AA
|6
|60.75
|54.73
|35
|5-AAA
|7
|60.55
|56.50
|36
|8-A Division I
|5
|60.51
|55.58
|37
|2-A Division II
|6
|60.34
|57.41
|38
|7-AA
|8
|59.17
|51.25
|39
|2-A Division I
|10
|58.32
|52.23
|40
|4-AAA
|8
|58.12
|53.36
|41
|3-AAA
|9
|57.00
|46.04
|42
|5-AAAA
|9
|56.83
|49.13
|43
|4-AA
|6
|56.53
|45.50
|44
|6-AAA
|7
|55.71
|50.00
|45
|6-A Division I
|6
|54.17
|51.52
|46
|1-AA
|8
|54.08
|44.27
|47
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|52.78
|48.42
|48
|6-AA
|5
|52.48
|47.28
|49
|5-A Division I
|1
|52.34
|24.59
|50
|8-A Division II
|5
|51.35
|49.96
|51
|4-A Division I
|7
|50.71
|45.09
|52
|3-A Division II
|9
|50.09
|44.12
|53
|7-A Division I
|7
|49.04
|43.12
|54
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|48.96
|44.63
|55
|4-A Division II
|7
|48.26
|44.63
|56
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5
|48.25
|44.66
|57
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|46.30
|41.00
|58
|6-A Division II
|7
|43.29
|34.92
|59
|1-A Division II
|7
|41.48
|44.57
|60
|GIAA District 4-AA-A
|6
|39.49
|34.26
|61
|GIAA District 3-AA-A
|4
|38.73
|35.65
|62
|5-A Division II
|6
|38.39
|32.14
|63
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|8
|34.57
|29.48
|64
|GIAA District 1-AA-A
|5
|28.24
|23.41
|65
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|27.08
|23.77
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/15
|Lakeside (Evans)
|Grovetown
|17 - 42
|9.32
|75.9%
|0.253
|08/15
|Pebblebrook
|Locust Grove
|7 - 41
|8.86
|74.9%
|0.256
|08/15
|Starr's Mill
|Northgate
|21 - 27
|14.00
|84.9%
|0.264
|08/16
|Clarke Central
|Cedar Shoals
|13 - 12
|20.25
|92.4%
|0.287
|08/16
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|Eagle's Landing
|14 - 20
|12.29
|81.9%
|0.294
|08/15
|Schley County
|Seminole County
|14 - 39
|7.36
|71.2%
|0.300
|08/15
|Fannin County
|Gilmer
|24 - 42
|6.51
|69.0%
|0.335
|08/16
|Chattahoochee
|Apalachee
|9 - 29
|5.98
|67.6%
|0.343
|08/15
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|3 - 27
|5.50
|66.3%
|0.348
|08/14
|Miller County
|Columbus
|10 - 35
|5.24
|65.6%
|0.354
|08/15
|Trion
|Gordon Lee
|12 - 23
|5.58
|66.5%
|0.385
|08/15
|Athens Academy
|Aquinas
|34 - 52
|3.31
|60.0%
|0.416
|08/15
|Tift County
|Griffin
|35 - 31
|15.58
|87.2%
|0.421
|08/14
|Morrow
|Forest Park
|20 - 14
|18.41
|90.6%
|0.435
|08/15
|Norcross
|Lanier
|16 - 12
|13.28
|83.7%
|0.450
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|101.38
|08/14
|Buford
|Milton
|20 - 13
|6.82
|69.8%
|95.04
|09/12
|Lee County
|Colquitt County
| -
|7.61
|71.9%
|94.95
|09/26
|Lee County
|Thomas County Central
| -
|6.09
|67.9%
|94.39
|10/31
|Buford
|Mill Creek
| -
|13.88
|84.7%
|94.04
|10/31
|Carrollton
|Douglas County
| -
|9.86
|77.1%
|93.87
|09/12
|Buford
|Douglas County
| -
|14.37
|85.4%
|93.78
|09/05
|Hughes
|Douglas County
| -
|6.42
|68.8%
|93.61
|10/31
|Milton
|Roswell
| -
|7.89
|72.5%
|92.84
|10/03
|Lee County
|Coffee
| -
|8.45
|73.9%
|91.96
|09/05
|Buford
|Roswell
| -
|16.13
|87.9%
|91.08
|10/31
|Thomas County Central
|Coffee
| -
|0.94
|52.9%
|90.91
|09/12
|Carrollton
|Gainesville
| -
|11.55
|80.6%
|89.75
|08/29
|Colquitt County
|North Gwinnett
| -
|4.86
|64.5%
|89.61
|09/05
|Mill Creek
|North Gwinnett
| -
|4.24
|62.7%
|89.50
|08/22
|Buford
|Benedictine
| -
|17.08
|89.1%