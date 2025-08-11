Maxwell 2025 preseason summary

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2025 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of ---- of ---- total games including 0 tie(s) (--.--%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within --.-- points and all game margins within --.-- points.
† - Plays a non-region schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1
2-AAAAA
6
88.44
82.64
2
2-AAAAAA
5
88.34
81.26
3
1-AAAAAA
6
85.45
81.54
4
7-AAAAA
7
82.65
72.88
5
1-AAAA
6
82.30
77.91
6
8-AAAAAA
7
82.28
71.82
7
5-AAAAAA
7
79.65
74.46
8
6-AAAA
5
78.20
74.01
9
7-AAAAAA
8
76.57
69.33
10
4-AAAAAA
7
76.00
65.77
11
6-AAAAAA
8
72.12
67.96
12
3-AAAAA
8
72.00
64.33
13
8-AA
4
71.57
56.76
14
7-AAAA
7
71.24
67.96
15
8-AAAA
7
70.72
63.33
16
3-A Division I
3
69.97
62.90
17
3-AAAA
7
69.81
64.77
18
6-AAAAA
8
69.67
64.41
19
8-AAA
6
69.44
62.47
20
3-AA
5
69.07
63.29
21
5-AAAAA
8
69.02
63.09
22
2-AAA
8
68.88
65.36
23
3-AAAAAA
8
67.29
60.79
24
1-AAA
6
67.02
63.69
25
1-AAAAA
9
65.20
60.74
26
4-AAAA
8
64.02
54.29
27
2-AAAA
10
63.56
57.55
28
4-AAAAA
8
63.09
56.86
29
1-A Division I
7
62.90
56.76
30
7-AAA
7
61.73
54.23
31
7-A Division II
5
61.45
53.91
32
5-AA
5
61.01
52.49
33
8-AAAAA
7
60.81
55.99
34
8-A Division I
5
60.39
54.95
35
2-A Division II
6
60.38
57.38
36
2-AA
6
59.71
53.42
37
5-AAA
7
59.68
55.52
38
2-A Division I
10
58.08
51.68
39
7-AA
8
56.98
48.95
40
4-AAA
8
56.94
52.26
41
5-AAAA
9
56.58
48.24
42
3-AAA
9
56.30
45.01
43
4-AA
6
56.11
44.53
44
6-AAA
7
55.32
49.39
45
6-A Division I
6
53.25
50.75
46
1-AA
8
52.59
42.42
47
5-A Division I
1
51.77
33.56
48
6-AA
5
51.68
46.56
49
GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
5
51.44
47.69
50
8-A Division II
5
51.22
49.68
51
3-A Division II
9
49.04
42.87
52
7-A Division I
7
48.77
42.29
53
4-A Division I
7
47.72
40.04
54
GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
5
47.47
44.13
55
4-A Division II
7
46.98
43.35
56
GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
5
46.84
41.36
57
GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
4
44.71
39.45
58
6-A Division II
7
44.40
36.76
59
1-A Division II
7
40.67
44.66
60
GIAA District 4-AA-A
6
38.84
34.06
61
5-A Division II
6
37.20
30.96
62
GIAA District 3-AA-A
4
37.13
34.37
63
GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
8
33.28
27.60
64
GIAA District 1-AA-A
5
24.85
19.63
65
GAPPS Region 1-AA
4
23.75
20.87
