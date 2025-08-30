AJC Varsity Langston Hughes’ Tre Page III pivotal in Tarleton State upset of Army The Atlanta native scored the Texans’ first touchdown of the game. Tarleton State's Tre Page III runs the ball during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in West Point, N.Y. Page, a former Langston Hughes Panther, played a key role in college football’s biggest upset of the season so far. (Gregory Payan/AP)

Tre Page III, a former Langston Hughes Panther, played a key role in college football’s biggest upset of the season so far. FCS member Tarleton State made national headlines with a 30-27 walk-off upset of Army in double overtime.

Page scored the Texans' first touchdown of the game. The redshirt freshman running back finished with 89 yards rushing on 14 carries, good for 6.4 yards per rush. Page has quickly made his name known this season. He has 29 rushes for 259 yards and three touchdowns through two games.