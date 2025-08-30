AJC Varsity

Langston Hughes’ Tre Page III pivotal in Tarleton State upset of Army

The Atlanta native scored the Texans’ first touchdown of the game.
Tarleton State's Tre Page III runs the ball during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in West Point, N.Y. Page, a former Langston Hughes Panther, played a key role in college football’s biggest upset of the season so far. (Gregory Payan/AP)
Tarleton State's Tre Page III runs the ball during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in West Point, N.Y. Page, a former Langston Hughes Panther, played a key role in college football’s biggest upset of the season so far. (Gregory Payan/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Tre Page III, a former Langston Hughes Panther, played a key role in college football’s biggest upset of the season so far.

FCS member Tarleton State made national headlines with a 30-27 walk-off upset of Army in double overtime.

Page scored the Texans’ first touchdown of the game.

A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 3

The redshirt freshman running back finished with 89 yards rushing on 14 carries, good for 6.4 yards per rush.

Page has quickly made his name known this season. He has 29 rushes for 259 yards and three touchdowns through two games.

Tarleton State beat Portland State 42-0, with 170 yards and two touchdowns from Page, in its season opener.

Georgia Tech prevails over Colorado with the aid of a trusted staple

Langston Hughes football fans might have been less surprised by Page’s performances. The speedy running back was part of Hughes’ 2022 state champion team, which went undefeated.

Page, a four-year starter for Hughes, had 67 rushes for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior year, according to his Tarleton State profile.

He was also a track standout, clocking a 10.62 second time in the 100m, a 21.47 second time in the 200m and took gold in the 4x100m relay and 4x200m relays at the Class 6A state championship in 2024.

Things to know for Saturday’s Georgia-Marshall game

Page gets the opportunity to continue his success when Tarleton State hosts Mississippi Valley State in its home opener next Saturday.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

Tarleton St Army Football

Langston Hughes’ Tre Page III pivotal in Tarleton State upset of Army

1h ago

Last-second field goal helps Roswell survive Walton’s second-half rally

Friday wrap-up: No. 1 Grayson survives in OT; North Gwinnett wins top-10 battle

Keep Reading

Kirby Smart ready to see Georgia’s first impression, mum on plan at QB

Georgia Tech’s offensive line answers the call in win at Colorado

26m ago

Georgia HS football quarter-century team shows wealth of talent in state

Featured

Georgia agency weighs restart to data center impact reviews

Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals

From Ponzi fallout to party power: Frost dynasty clings to Coweta GOP

After a decade of delays, $148M renovation to Cross Keys High begins