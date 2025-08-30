Langston Hughes’ Tre Page III pivotal in Tarleton State upset of Army

Tre Page III, a former Langston Hughes Panther, played a key role in college football’s biggest upset of the season so far.
FCS member Tarleton State made national headlines with a 30-27 walk-off upset of Army in double overtime.
Page scored the Texans’ first touchdown of the game.
The redshirt freshman running back finished with 89 yards rushing on 14 carries, good for 6.4 yards per rush.
Page has quickly made his name known this season. He has 29 rushes for 259 yards and three touchdowns through two games.
Tarleton State beat Portland State 42-0, with 170 yards and two touchdowns from Page, in its season opener.
Langston Hughes football fans might have been less surprised by Page’s performances. The speedy running back was part of Hughes’ 2022 state champion team, which went undefeated.
Page, a four-year starter for Hughes, had 67 rushes for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior year, according to his Tarleton State profile.
He was also a track standout, clocking a 10.62 second time in the 100m, a 21.47 second time in the 200m and took gold in the 4x100m relay and 4x200m relays at the Class 6A state championship in 2024.
Page gets the opportunity to continue his success when Tarleton State hosts Mississippi Valley State in its home opener next Saturday.