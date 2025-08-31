Atlanta United Finally: Atlanta United upsets Nashville to end 11-match winless streak ‘You could see a lot of relief all around,’ manager Ronny Deila says after team’s 1-0 victory. Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila, here directing the team in April, said after Saturday's streak-ending victory: "We’d played some good games but didn’t get the results. So now I’m just eager to keep on going." (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

NASHVILLE — Atlanta United supporters, feeling abused and distraught throughout this nightmarish season, could finally rejoice. An organization desperately in need of optimism found fleeting elation in Middle Tennessee. The biggest sports upset Saturday might not have occurred in Tallahassee, Florida, where Florida State stunned Alabama in college football. Instead, it might have been here in the Tennessee state capital.

Atlanta United exclusive: ‘We know we can get more from the rest of the group’ Atlanta United upset Nashville 1-0 for its first win since May 28, an 11-match winless streak. This was the Five Stripes’ first road victory of the season. “With the circumstances we’ve had, so many draws and losses, it’s a mental thing; you could see a lot of relief all around,” manager Ronny Deila said. “I’ve never been through a stretch like this. It’s been crazy long — two, three months. We’d played some good games but didn’t get the results. So now I’m just eager to keep on going.” Atlanta United (5-12-11) wasn’t mathematically eliminated after the New York Red Bulls and Columbus played to a draw, but any playoff aspirations are based more in delusion than reality.

Atlanta United players meant it when they said earlier this week they were playing for pride against their Southern rival; that they had a little extra oomph going into the weekend.

The team was two wins away from equaling its longest winless run. But, at last, it saw its efforts and diligence rewarded with three points. “A lot of positive emotions,” said Ronald Hernandez, who produced the game’s lone goal. “We’ve been working very hard to get the results, but unfortunately it’d been tough for us. We’d been unlucky sometimes. It feels really nice to get the win.” Nashville, third in the Eastern Conference, had far more reason to find additional motivation Saturday. Atlanta United’s season, meanwhile, can’t end soon enough. But what a rewarding moment for the Five Stripes to finally break through and remember what it’s like to leave the pitch with a feeling of satisfaction rather than lamenting the what-ifs. The win won’t help Atlanta United’s odds of landing the Wooden Spoon, awarded for most illustrious display of league incompetence. But it will help an organization that desperately, so badly needed something to celebrate.

How the unforeseen occurred: Atlanta United took the lead in the 24th minute off Hernandez's header from the center of the box to the top-left corner. It came off Steven Alzate's first assist (in his first start; Deila said his conditioning is a work in progress). Nashville appeared to have the equalizer in the 43rd minute thanks to star attacker Sam Surridge, but the goal was called back after a VAR review ruled a hand ball on Surridge, who leads MLS with 20 goals. The Five Stripes held their 1-0 advantage at half. Nashville controlled possession (51.1%) and had eight corners opposed to Atlanta United's one. Nashville had a prime opportunity to tie it again five minutes into the second half, but Surridge hit the bar.

Young goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert came through with two saves for Atlanta United amid chaos in 65th and 66th minutes. Overall, Nashville had more shot attempts (19-10), shots on goal (6-4) and corners (12-1) while having possession for 58.5% of the time. Give credit to Hibbert, who had six saves and was tremendous throughout the evening. Hibbert, now 2-0-2, started again at goalkeeper and had a more-than-worthy encore after his first career shutout against Toronto FC last weekend. He’s now allowed only one goal across three MLS matches (two over four games overall). Deila said he was “fantastic” and lauded his growth. “It means everything,” Hibbert said of his consecutive shutouts. “It’s very important, confidencewise. … First away win, back-to-back clean sheets. It’s something we all needed.” Atlanta United enthusiasts must be giddy over his prospects. The 21-year-old has been the bright spot of a dark campaign. When he refines his skill set and continues learning how to best utilize his gaudy athletic ability, there’s a lot of upside to unlock in Hibbert.

Hibbert says he’s pleased with his development, giving credit to Atlanta United coaches and teammates for helping him reach this level. He added his decision making has made significant strides with the Five Stripes. “Coming out of the box like two months ago, I probably would’ve tried to kill Surridge and get a red card or something,” he said. Veteran Brad Guzan, who’s been a valuable mentor, hasn’t started since surrendering three goals Aug. 16. He has an expiring contract. The team has options on goalkeeper Josh Cohen for next season as well as Hibbert. The latter is making quite an impression if this is his audition, particularly for a team that’s centered its attention on identifying its next wave of core talent. Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath missed the match, as he’s dealing with multiple minor injuries. The club waited to see how he felt in the 24 hours leading to the match and ruled him out Friday. Latte Lath leads Atlanta United with seven goals.