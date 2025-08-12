Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ secondary impresses Titans in joint practice A.J. Terrell and Calvin Ridley reunited in prime practice matchup. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (left) covers Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley during a joint practice Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Flowery Branch. The two were teammates in Atlanta in 2020-21. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Jessie Bates III made a spectacular interception during the joint practice with the Titans on Tuesday. Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, tried to complete a short pass over the middle that was tipped in the air by cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Explore Read more about the Falcons Falcons rookie safety Xavier Watts appeared to have a clear shot at the interception, but Bates raced over. He gathered in the tipped pass and raced into the end zone for an apparent touchdown. “I think I had a vet moment,” Bates said. “But yeah, A.J. made a (great) play. We were in a (man-to-man) defense and A.J. thought quick game, it was third-and-short. A.J. tipped it up and thank God me and ‘X’ didn’t collide.” The Falcons’ defense fared well against the Titans. There were some major battles between Terrell and Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley. “We always talk about establishing our style of play. Sometimes it’s hard to do that around guys you been around for a couple of years,” Bates said. “I hate going against Drake (London) and Bijan (Robinson). It’s nice to get to go against other guys and see where we stand.”

Ridley played with the Falcons from 2018-21 and used to do battle with Terrell in practice in 2020-21.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said there are three to four positions still up for grabs on the defense. The players believe the defense is coming together. “I just like that we continue to grow together,” Bates said. “We are starting to understand the whole defense. We are starting to understand why we are showing certain pressures, make certain pressures look like man-to-man. Whatever it is. I think we are starting to get a whole feel for how ‘Brick’ (Ulbrich) is going to call the defense.” Falcons’ rushing attack: The Titans, who had trouble stopping the run in their exhibition opener against the Bucs, were dazzled by the Falcons’ rushing attack. The Bucs rushed 41 times for 178 yards (4.3 per carry) and two touchdowns in a 29-7 win Saturday.

“We have to be better,” Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. “There was a lot of different runs that I’ve never saw. They were doing things (Tuesday) we probably didn’t see before. There’s a reason we watch tape. This is not a game. That’s the reason we have joint practices.” Falcons defense: Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo, who played at Hillgrove High, was impressed with the Falcons’ defense. “They came to play,” Okonkwo said. “Their secondary is really good. They have a good secondary.” He had some visitors.