Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Billy Bowman Jr. appears set to take over at nickel back ‘I want to make a statement for myself come Sept. 7,’ when the Falcons open the season against the Buccaneers, he says. Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. runs a drill during the Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The selection and transition to nickel back for Billy Bowman Jr. arguably is the Falcons’ biggest strategic move on the defense. If slot receivers are covered for a longer period of time, quarterbacks will theoretically have to hold the ball longer, which would allow the revamped pass rush time to attack.

Bowman came on strong near the end of training camp and appeared to pull ahead of incumbent Dee Alford — based on lineups at practice. Bowman appears set to make his first NFL start when the Falcons open the season against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. "I want to focus on better man (coverage) technique, just staying attached to receivers more down the field, mainly," Bowman said. "Then ultimately, I want to make a statement for myself come Sept. 7. So, that I can go out there and make a name for myself." Despite being as tough as nails and working hard, Alford, the nickel back last season, had some rough outings. Opposing quarterbacks had a 117.9 passer rating when throwing at Alford, who gave up eight touchdowns and had 16 missed tackles last season.

The Falcons, under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, were looking to upgrade.

Shortly after drafting Bowman in the fourth round (118th overall) after his spectacular career as a safety at Oklahoma, Ulbrich noted that Bowman would get his shot in the NFL at nickel back. It was a work in progress for most of training camp. Bowman noted that he was making mistakes. “I’ve flipped the switch and got it right the very next day,” Bowman said. “I would say there is still a lot of room for improvement. I’m just going to go with what my coaches say. You (have) to out-grind the grind. It’s been a grind and every day. I just (hit) the reset button, come out here and work.” Bowman, who is 5-foot-9⅞ and 192 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds, believes he’s ready to go. “I’m going to make it undoubtedly known to myself and my peers, where 33 stands,” said Bowman, who wears jersey No. 33.

The Falcons liked Bowman's short-area quickness and the ball skills he displayed at Oklahoma. He had 11 interceptions in college. "The nickel is a unique position," said Mike Rutenberg, the Falcons' defensive pass-game coordinator. "It's kind of like a baby (linebacker) with corner skills, a middle linebacker in the safety brain. With a little defensive end rush in them, right? Got to be able to do it all." Bowman, Alford, Mike Ford and Clark Phillips III spent time at the position during training camp. "All of the guys who have worked in there have those elements," Rutenberg said. "That's what makes them so special. That position takes a ton of preparation. A ton of communication." Bowman believes he has the traits to man the spot.

“Just the way I move,” Bowman said. “My presence is felt when I’m out there. I feel like everybody can see it when I’m out there. Something is different. The way I move. The way I run to the ball. The way I get to the ball.” Bowman believes he has the communication part down to alert fellow defenders to the tips he’s been taught. “Billy Bowman has been awesome,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s been outstanding. He’s made a bunch of significant plays. He’s been able to go out there and really show he’s definitely formed a role that he’s going to play for us, regardless. … He’s definitely shown us promising things.” Bowman plans to leave his mark on the defense. “You’ve got to win in the heart,” Bowman said. “First, you (have) to want to be here and then you (have) to use your mind. Study. Know what’s coming.”