Sports Dream cruise to third straight win Score season-high 99 points in blowout win over Mystics. Credit: AP Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon, who finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's win over the Washington Mystics, lines up to shoot a game winning shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas on July 30, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC 57 minutes ago link copied

Allisha Gray exited to a standing ovation with 2:06 remaining as the Atlanta Dream cruised past the Washington Mystics 99-83 on Sunday afternoon at Gateway Center Arena. The Dream (18-11) have now won three in a row and four of their last five games. Brionna Jones led the Dream with 23 points, five rebounds and two steals while Gray added 22. Naz Hillmon posted her second double-double of the season with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Jordin Canada scored 16 points and dished out nine assists and Nia Coffey chipped in a season-high 13 points. Atlanta shot 56.5% from the field and improved to 8-3 when five players score in double figures. The Mystics trimmed the deficit to 12 with 6:14 left on two free throws from Shakira Austin but couldn’t get closer. Coffey and Canada combined for 18 points in the fourth to help Atlanta pull away. Hillmon drilled a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to push the Dream’s lead to 47-41. Iriafen and Citron responded with inside scoring to keep the Mystics close but the Dream maintained control. Leading 57-50, Hillmon grabbed three offensive rebounds on a single possession before finding Jordin Canada, who fed Allisha Gray for a cutting layup. Jones, who had five points at halftime, scored nine in the third to finish the quarter with 14. Gray added eight as the Dream took a 70-61 lead into the fourth.

The Dream bounced back from a sluggish first quarter with a strong second, using defense to spark a 10-2 run late in the half. Paopao knocked down a clutch 3-pointer from the right wing, Canada converted a three-point play and then followed with a steal and fast-break layup to give the Dream their first lead, 38-37, with 51 seconds left.