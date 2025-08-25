Central-Carrollton coach praises team’s grit in win over Alabama power

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Central of Carrollton coach Umbrah Brown, whose team is coming off a 37-34 victory over Oxford, a team that beat Central 56-46 last season and reached Alabama’s Class 6A semifinals. Trailing 34-30, Central won the game on a 5-yard pass from J.R. Harris to AJC Super 11 selection Jonaz Walton with 21 seconds to go.

“We were scoring back and forth. It was tug-and-pull the whole game. That’s how the game went last year, too. It came down to us getting some stops. We were able to move the ball the whole game, and they’d probably say the same. We got a couple of stops in the red zone in the fourth quarter. They had a fourth-and-goal and sprinted out, and Jake Ivester, one of our corners, batted down the throw in the end zone in front of the pylon. They threw to (wide receiver Jaylin Taylor) who gave us problems all game.

“We got back on offense but go three and out. They got the ball back in the red zone, and they drove all the way down to the half yard line, and we were able to force them into a field goal [giving Oxford a 34-30 lead]. We got the ball at about the 30 and matriculated down the field. We had the ball at the 5 with about 30 seconds left and ran a little triple-option RPO and was able to connect with Jonaz and get in the end zone.”

2. What went into the decision to make that call at the 5?

“We had a couple of downs to play with, and I contemplated calling time out and milk the clock, but we felt like we had to capitalize off momentum. We had three downs to score. We ran a staple play in our offense. Obviously in those moments you think about players. You think about formations last. We feel like we’ve got two good backs in Jonaz Walton and Jacez Walton [Jonaz’s sophomore brother] and a good quarterback, J.R. Harris, and wanted to put the ball in their hands. On that play, any of those three can be the beneficiary. Jonaz is actually the third option, but the way they played it, they sold out to stop the run. We knew if they did that we were going to get on the perimeter. He ended up being the guy who got the ball.”