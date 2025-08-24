Sports Cantlay, Fleetwood share lead going into final round of Tour Championship Winner of FedEx Cup at East Lake gets $10 million payoff Patrick Cantlay walks on the 18th green during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay have a good opportunity to end their winning droughts on Sunday when they take a share of the lead into the final of the Tour Championship. Fleetwood, who won the DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational earlier this year, is looking for his first career victory on the PGA Tour. Cantlay, who won the FedEx Cup in 2021, is trying to win for the first time since 2022 and the ninth time in his career.

Cantlay shot 64 on Saturday and Fleetwood shot 67 at East Lake Golf Club, leaving them tied for first at 16-under 194 and within grasp of the $10 million that goes to the FedEx Cup champion. “I’m having the time of my life out there and I’m playing great and I’ve got to enjoy it while it’s happening,” Fleetwood said. “You never know. Tomorrow might be my time, it might not, but I’ll still have a great time doing it.” Cantlay and Fleetwood hold a two-shot lead over Georgian Russell Henley, the 36-hole co-leader, who shot 69 and is at 14 under. They stand three strokes clear of Keegan Bradley, who is alone in fourth at 13 under after posting 63, the low round of the day. World No. 1 Scott Scheffler is alone in fifth place at 12 under. Fourteen players are within eight shots. Sunday’s final round will begin at 11 a.m., with the leaders starting at 1:44 p.m. Television coverage starts at noon on Golf Channel and switches to NBC at 1:30 p.m. for the conclusion of play.

The third round was played under cloudy skies that produced occasional drizzle, but never any hard rain. Players were in and out of umbrellas until the middle of the round when the rain went away for good.

Cantlay has not won since August 2022 and recently began working with putting guru Phil Kenyon, who also coaches Scottie Scheffler. “Just a couple little setup changes, nothing too drastic, and I’ve enjoyed it so far,” he said. And the putting has gotten easier this week because of Cantlay’s ability to keep the driver in play and be aggressive with approach shots. “I’m definitely driving the ball straighter this week, which is really important around here,” Cantlay said. “The rough is very penal, so you can be aggressive if you’re playing from the way and I’ve been able to do that for the most part.” The Tour stiffened up a couple of the par-3s, playing No. 9 at 268 yards and playing the back tee at No. 15 at 220 yards, all of it carry over East Lake. Both rose up to bite Fleetwood at inopportune moments. He hit his tee shot at No. 9 in the collection area and took a bogey after failing to get up and down from 15 feet. He hit a poor tee shot at No. 15 that never had a chance to make land; Fleetwood turned and walked away the moment he struck it. He wound up with a double bogey.