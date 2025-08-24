Sports Can final-round 63 push Harman over Ryder Cup finish line? Savannah native and UGA star waits to see if he makes U.S. team for second time Brian Harman chips toward the 18th green during the second round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Friday, August 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Brian Harman has been waiting for one of those go-low rounds. He got in on Sunday, shooting 7-under 63 in the final round of the Tour Championship. Now the Savannah native hopes it could help push him over the line when it comes to making the U.S. Ryder Cup team. “Anything that I say about myself is going to look like lobbying, so I’m not going to say anything,” Harman said.

Harman began the week No. 12 on the points list, which means he has a good chance to be one of Keegan Bradley’s six captain’s picks. If chosen, he would join fellow Georgia Bulldogs Harris English and Russell Henley, who made the squad as automatic selections. Harman admitted that has thought often about making the team for a second straight year. “I think anybody that’s been considered for it would be lying if they didn’t have it in the back of their mind,” he said. The 63 was his low round of the year. He has played well in the two playoff events, but did not contend in either. He won the Valero Texas Open this summer for his fourth PGA Tour victory and was 18th on the FedEx Cup points list.

He finished this week tied for 13th at 10-under 270.

“I’ve been trending the right way for a while, but the results really haven’t shown it. I wish I had another week,” he said. “I’ve had ample chances this year. I’m proud of the way I played today, but we’ll see.” Don Collier (L) and Jeanne Gallagher were honorary observers for the final round of the Tour Championship, Aug. 24, 2025. Honorary observers bask in experience Jeanne Gallagher, who works for the Southern Company in Birmingham, and client Don Collier got the full inside-the-ropes treatment on Sunday when they served as honorary observers for the final round. They spent the day alongside Sungjae Im and J.J. Spaun, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, and had their eyes opened to the game that goes on between the ropes, where even the television camera can’t pick up the conversation. “I’m an avid golfer and the interaction between the player and the caddie, how they go through the analytics and visualize the holes, where they want to be – being that close to them is amazing,” Collier said.