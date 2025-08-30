AJC Varsity Blessed Trinity’s strong defense, backup QB too much for Prince Avenue Sophomore MJ Craft scored three touchdowns for the Titans. Blessed Trinity’s defense lived up to the hype, holding off Prince Avenue’s high-powered offense on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Blessed Trinity’s defense lived up to the hype Friday night, holding off Prince Avenue Christian’s high-powered offense, in a clash of two perennial high school football powers. Through the first two games of the season, the Wolverines averaged 41.5 points per game and 455.5 yards per game.

But Blessed Trinity, with one of the best defenses in Class 4A and arguably the best defensive front in the state, held PACS to less than 250 yards in the 28-13 win. The home game was the last of three to start the season for Blessed Trinity (3-0), which came into the game ranked No. 3 in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Class 4A state rankings. While inconsistent offensively, the Titans' defense had held opponents to just 8 points per game heading into Friday's matchup. The defense is led by brothers DJ Jacobs (a 2027 5-star edge) and Dawson Jacobs (a 2028 4-star defensive lineman), as well as 3-star seniors TJ Umenyiora (Michigan State commit) and defensive lineman Lucas Smalls-Allen (Kansas commit).

Blessed Trinity sophomore quarterback Ty Page led the Titans offensively in place of injured starter JD Callaway.

"We had no fears about putting him out there," Blessed Trinity coach Ed Dudley said of Page. "He's a great player. It's not a matter of if, it's just a matter of when." Blessed Trinity got on the board first, with a late first quarter 3-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back MJ Craft, who provided significant change of pace for the Titans offense that features running back Ahmontae Pitts, a Navy recruit. Prince Avenue (2-1), ranked No. 1 in AJC's Class 3A-A private school rankings, couldn't do the things that worked for them coming into this game, specifically on the ground. Four-star running back Jerry Beard, a top-15 running back in the nation for the class of 2027 who would finish the game with 18 carries for 122 yards, didn't get his first carry until 2:18 remaining in the first quarter, on their second drive, which had bright spots but ultimately was marred with penalties and ended in a missed field goal. Blessed Trinity went on another drive just before the half and set up its own 37-yard field goal try, positioned by a 27-yard catch and run from Page to Quinn Davis. This attempt would be blocked by Prince Avenue's Boss Boucek.

The Wolverines' second-half attack consisted of up-tempo and no huddle. They marched downfield on the first possession of the second half with a 12-play drive, capped off by an 11-yard pass from 3-star Virginia Tech pledge Ben Musser to junior wide receiver Hudson Hill, tying the score. The Titans answered right back with an explosive drive that included a 69-yard pass from Page to Davis, who would finished the game with four receptions for 104 yards. Pitts would finish the drive with a 5-yard reception from Page, putting the Titans up 14-7. Pitts, who would have another outstanding game, finished with 22 carries for 189 yards on the ground. After that score, Blessed Trinity's depth proved too much for the Wolverines to handle. The Wolverines struggled to get momentum, while the Titans continued to run the ball with their duo of Pitts and Craft, whose two touchdowns in the last seven minutes of the game sealed the win for Blessed Trinity.

Prince Avenue added a late score with passing touchdown to Beard, closing the gap to two scores, but Musser, who finished 14 of 24 for 107 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, never found a groove, outside of two or three drives. "They did a good job of staying physical and sticking to their run game," Prince Avenue Christian head coach Jon Richt said. "And, you know, they've got two backs that are really good and really hard to tackle. And, when we're missing Brice Williamson, our tight end and D (defensive) end, one of our biggest, most physical guys, and then they make that plan of attack, they did a good job taking advantage of it." Heading into the game, Richt knew the Blessed Trinity defense would be a challenge. "You've got to have long drives, you've got to get them tired," Richt said. "That team is so good if you watch film." The Wolverines will have a week off before heading on the road again to Johns Creek.