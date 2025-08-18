Sports Big second half lifts Dream to 79-63 win over Valkyries Dream outscores Golden State 54-38 in second half Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) attempts a free throw during the first half against the Minnesota Lynx of an WNBA game at the Gateway Center Arena, Friday, June 27, 2025, in College Park, Ga. The Lynx won 96-92 in OT. (Jason Getz / AJC)

The Atlanta Dream slogged through a cold first half, managing only 25 points against Golden State’s gritty defense. But the second half was a different story. The Dream caught fire from beyond the arc, moved the ball with purpose and outscored the Valkyries the rest of the way to pull away for a 79-63 win Sunday. With the win, the Dream (22-12) captured the season series against the Valkyries (18-16), secured their league-best 12th road win and held firm in second place in the WNBA standings.

Up 11 to start the fourth, the Dream quickly pulled away and never looked back. Rhyne Howard opened the quarter with a five-point burst including a deep 3-pointer that helped stretch the lead to 16. The three-time All-Star stayed in rhythm while Naz Hillmon dominated inside, and together, they poured in 16 of the Dream’s 26 points in the period to seal the win. The physical battle continued in the third quarter with neither team able to pull away through the first five minutes. Then, Allisha Gray took over. The three-time All-Star rattled off eight straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-3 Atlanta run. After Tiffany Hayes hit a free throw to make it 43-40, the Dream closed the period on another surge. Howard buried a deep 3 to cap a 9-2 spurt in the final 2:38, sending the Dream into the fourth with a 53-42 lead. Gray finished the frame with 12 points to lead a Dream team that went 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line in that third quarter, key differences that helped the Dream create some separation in the contest.

The Valkyries threatened to break the game open when Temi Fágbénlé sliced down the lane for a layup that stretched the lead to 19-14. But Dream coach Karl Smesko quickly called timeout and the Dream answered. Howard buried a 3-pointer from the right wing, Brittney Griner muscled in a bucket inside and Te-Hina Paopao followed with a floater to give the Dream their first lead.