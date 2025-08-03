Atlanta United Atlanta’s Summer of Soccer gets positive reviews Credit: AP Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (8) scores a penalty kick in the first half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match against Everton, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta’s Summer of Soccer, part I, rolled on to positive reviews from its final participants, the four teams in the Premier League Summer Series who played a doubleheader of friendlies on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The only thing that some of the managers of the four clubs, Manchester United and Everton, which played to a 2-2 draw, and West Ham and Bournemouth, which saw the Hammers win 2-0, said could be improved in the $1.6-billion stadium was the playing surface, which according to a yearslong plan will get the most attention ahead of SoS, part II, highlighted by next summer’s World Cup.

“Everything is top level,” Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola said. “It’s amazing to play in this stadium. Doesn’t matter if it’s hot, it doesn’t matter if it’s raining. The only thing I would improve is the grass.” There is a plan for that, one crafted by FIFA, and planned out for a long time. Part of the plan was implemented earlier this summer in the six matches the stadium hosted in the Club World Cup. That included the beginning of a SubAir system and the use of a new subfloor and strain of grass. The rest will happen for the eight matches the stadium is scheduled to host in the World Cup.

It will start with the entirety of the stadium flooring ripped out as soon as the Falcons’ NFL season ends. There will be more irrigation and the completion of a SubAir system (which aerates grass and removes extra moisture) whose installation around the perimeter of the field started in February 2024. The grass will have a root system and the continued use of grow lights and water should ensure its healthiness from Atlanta’s first match on June 15 until its final match, a semifinal, on July 15.

The process for putting in the grass for Sunday’s friendlies wasn’t anywhere close to what was done for the Club World Cup, or what will be done for the World Cup. The grass was rolled out on top of concert flooring ahead of Atlanta United’s match in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday and maintained through Sunday. The grow lights, used for the Club World Cup and which will be used again next summer, weren’t even brought out from where they are kept inside the stadium. But this grass looked good and seemed to play well for the three matches. “It’s a fantastic venue, incredible stadium the way everybody’s looked after us and treating us has been amazing,” West Ham’s Graham Potter said. “We’re playing in the Premier League. So the Premier League playing surfaces are probably as good as you get anywhere in the world for a World Cup. Maybe the expectation shouldn’t be quite as high as that. I think what they’ve achieved here has been brilliant.” Sunday afternoon started with a Southern, country version of West Ham’s team song, “I’m forever blowing bubbles.” It continued with interviews of numerous supporters of one of the four teams, including Atlanta Drive and PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel, a West Ham supporter, and former West Ham players Anton Ferdinand and Jack Collison, who coached at Atlanta United from 2019-22.

Though there were only four Premier League teams competing, supporters of clubs from throughout England descended upon the stadium to watch. Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were among the many represented with jerseys worn by those attending. Bournemouth put West Ham under pressure from the start, with Evanilson hitting the post with a shot in the eighth minute after an efficient, two-pass attack started by U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams with a cross-field pass that was sent back across the field just before the missed attempt. Hamed Traorè went inches wide a minute later. Marcus Tavernier almost sneaked a volley into the near corner in the 14th minute. As soccer fans in Atlanta have gotten used to this season watching Atlanta United, despite Bournemouth’s dominance it fell behind when West Ham’s Niclas Füllkrug tapped in a shot to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute. It was West Ham’s first shot. You can take the black-and-red out of the stadium, well, actually you can’t because Bournemouth’s colors are black and red. West Ham’s second shot on goal, a right-footed touch into the lower left corner by Jarrod Bowen, gave it a 2-0 lead in the 68th minute. “I’m forever blowing bubbles,” was again sung by a group of West Ham supporters in the 90th minute.

As fun as the first game was, the nightcap, featuring Manchester United hosting Everton, had more atmosphere. Boos rang out when a Liverpool supporter was shown on the halo board. Liverpool is a rival of Manchester United and Everton. More boos rang out when a Manchester City supporter was shown. Peter Drury, NBC’s voice of the Premier League, introduced the starting players on each team as if the match was for a real trophy, instead of it being a well-attended exhibition. Manchester United took a 1-0 lead from a penalty kick by Bruno Fernandes in the 19th minute. Amad won the penalty by being tackled by James Tarkowski. The cheers for the goal were as loud as they are for most Atlanta United goals. Everton tied the match with a skillful volley into the far corner by Iliman Ndiaye in the 40th minute.