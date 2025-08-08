Atlanta United Atlanta United ready for ’10 Cup matches’ down the final stretch If the Five Stripes can win a few of the matches, they will avoid the Wooden Spoon. Credit: AP Atlanta United's Bartosz Slisz, left, and Stian Rode Gregersen (right) celebrate after an own goal by Puma UNAM goalkeeper Keylor Navas during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Atlanta United and Montreal will meet Saturday with a chance to distance themselves from winning the trophy that no MLS team wants: the Wooden Spoon, awarded to the team that finishes the season with the fewest points. Six teams are sliding down the slope to the bottom: Toronto and Atlanta United have 21 points each, D.C. United has 19, St. Louis and Montreal have 18 and the L.A. Galaxy have 16. The Galaxy seem to have figured out their issues, having advanced as one of the four teams from its bracket in the Leagues Cup.

Rather than what’s potentially below, Atlanta United is focusing on the horizon of the MLS playoffs. “It’s 10 games left; it’s 30 points,” manager Ronny Deila said. “We win all of the games, we will be over 50 points. So then we will be in the playoffs for sure. Now it’s 10 (MLS) Cup finals that we have to attack.” Explore Read more about the Five Stripes It seems odd that a team that has crafted just one two-match win streak would be discussing winning 10 consecutive matches. But Deila likes what he has seen from his team in the first halves of the past four matches, including Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Atlas in the Leagues Cup. Atlanta United scored three goals in the first half. It was the first time since early in the 2023 season that it built a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Now, Deila said they just need to play better in the second halves of matches.

“That’s crazy to sit and talk about now, but we believe, and I believe, and we’re going to use every moment now to try to take those points,” he said. Midfielder Bartosz Slisz said the team putting two good halves together is as simple as each player focusing on themselves. “If everyone does his job on the pitch, at the end we’re gonna win the games,” Slisz said. “This is the most important because I think in second half we see we’re a little bit different team because we’re not disciplined like we should be. So I think this is the most important, everyone should have his self-discipline.” Injury updates. Central defender Derrick Williams has overcome his soreness and should be on Saturday’s squad, Deila said. Williams, who didn’t play Wednesday, trained Friday. William has made 16 appearances, including 15 starts. Striker Jamal Thiare experienced tightness in his right calf. He will be further evaluated Friday afternoon to determine his availability. He didn’t train Friday. Thiare has 20 appearances with three goals.

New faces. Midfielder Steven Alzate and centerback Juan Berrocal, both new signees, worked out with a trainer Friday while they await the confirmation of their work visas. They aren’t allowed to train with the team or play in matches until the visas are secured. Deila said Alzate, who he coached at Standard Liege in Belgium, can play as a central or defensive midfielder. Berrocal brings La Liga experience. Both players are 26 years old. “There seems like leadership in them and a lot of discipline,” Deila said. “And standards in what we’re talking about. So we are very happy with the four signings we have done so far.” Captaincy. Miguel Almiron, who didn’t play against Atlas, will captain Atlanta United against Montreal, Deila said. Slisz captained Atlanta United against Atlas. It was his first time captaining the team this season. Slisz said he was honored to captain the team, and he tried to be more vocal than usual in the role.