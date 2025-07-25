Atlanta United Seattle visit a reminder of what Atlanta United is trying to become Credit: AP Garth Lagerwey, then-general manager of the Seattle Sounders soccer team, gestures during training in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren/AP 2022)

It will be odd Saturday when Seattle, which Garth Lagerwey and Chris Henderson helped craft into MLS’ model franchise, walks into Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play Atlanta United. Lagerwey and Henderson, now with Atlanta United, are trying, and so far failing, to turn the Five Stripes into what they were able to accomplish with Seattle: two MLS titles and two runners-up, a Champions League crown and several U.S. Open Cups.

Atlanta United has been to the playoffs twice since Lagerwey was hired in November 2022. It lost in the first round against Columbus in 2023. It made it last season as the final seed. It defeated Montreal and shocked Miami before losing to Orlando. Henderson joined this season as sporting director after spending the previous four seasons in Miami. Explore Atlanta United disappointed in results, working on transfer plan to improve Henderson and Lagerwey immediately spent more than $30 million acquiring striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and winger Miguel Almirón. Neither has met expectations, with a combined 10 goals and six assists. Despite Lagerwey’s and Henderson’s history of success, their magic hasn’t worked yet at Atlanta United. The Five Stripes, with 20 points, are 13 points below the playoff line with 11 matches remaining. Seattle remains one of the better clubs in MLS. With 37 points, it is in fourth place in the West. “I’ve been part of teams as a player, been part of teams as front office, where we had either poor stretches or poor years, and the next year we were fantastic,” Henderson said Thursday. “So the goal is to get to where we want to be, and where we all expect to be, and our fans expect us to be. So we’re going to take the steps. We’re going to be aggressive in improving where we’re at, and we have to be aggressive.”

Explore Read more about the Five Stripes Lagerwey, who has taken a leave of absence because of a cancer diagnosis, made it clear in May that he and Henderson know what works in MLS and are going to stick to their principles and plan.