Sports Morehouse, Clark Atlanta get new helmets from Blank Family Foundation New technology in football helmets will enhance player health and safety. Credit: Branden Camp Clark Atlanta and Morehouse will receive new helmets for this season through a grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. (Branden Camp for the AJC)

By AJC Sports 1 hour ago link copied

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and Atlanta Falcons are teaming up to help the football programs at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, providing a grant for new helmets for the 2025 season. Both programs will benefit from the new technology in the helmets, which can enhance player safety and health.

“We are proud to support the football programs at these historical institutions through this grant,” Chris Millman, AMB sports and entertainment senior vice president of community engagement and sports philanthropy, said in a team statement. “Player health and safety is paramount for athletes at all levels of football, and the improvements in the production of football helmets have grown dramatically over the past five years. We are pleased to assist these programs in bolstering the health and safety of their student athletes entering this season,” he continued. The foundation, founded in by Blank in 1995, has granted more than $1.5 billion to charitable causes. “Morehouse Athletics is grateful for this opportunity. The new football helmets will elevate player health and safety and provide our Maroon Tigers with the highest level of protection as they compete in the 2025 football season on a team that values their well-being as students as much as their athleticism,” Morehouse athletic director Harold Ellis said in the statement.

“We appreciate the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Atlanta Falcons for their generous gift and for forging a partnership of purpose with Morehouse that supports our dedication to fostering a safe and empowering environment for all of our players,” he added.