Georgia Tech adds Troy AD Brent Jones to staff Georgia Tech Vice President and Director of Athletics Ryan Alpert announced Wednesday the Yellow Jackets have added Troy's athletic director to their staff.

Brent Jones, who led Troy athletics for six years as the Trojans’ athletic director, has been appointed associate vice president and executive deputy athletics director at Georgia Tech, vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert announced Wednesday. “I’m very excited to welcome Brent, his wife Tracey and their children Jaxson and Payton Grace to the Georgia Tech community,” Alpert said in a release. “Brent has everything that we were looking for to fill such an important role in our athletics department. He is an established leader at the FBS level, a dynamic fundraiser and revenue generator, and a proven brand-builder. He will play a huge role in fulfilling our championship aspirations here on The Flats.”

Jones spent more than eight years at Troy (March 2017-July 2025), including the last six as senior vice chancellor and director of athletics. In his six years as AD, Troy won 10 Sun Belt Conference championships (regular season and tournament). The titles included two regular-season West Division championships and two Sun Belt football championship game victories in the past three seasons. Additionally, this past year, the Trojans won both regular-season and conference tournament championships in men’s basketball, earning a berth in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Troy baseball program spent parts of the past two seasons ranked in the top 25, including every week of the 2025 campaign, when it reached as high as a program-record No. 14 in the national rankings. Troy’s women’s basketball won the 2020 Sun Belt Conference championship, the 2021 East Division and tournament championships and the 2022 regular-season title. The men’s golf program also experienced its best season of its Division I era in 2025, advancing to the NCAA Championships. “First, I would like to thank Troy University Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. for the leadership, friendship and support that he has provided and offered me throughout my tenure,” Jones said. “Troy University is a very special university and I am grateful for my years of being a Troy Trojan. I am extremely excited to join the Georgia Tech Athletic Association and to be able to continue the momentum on The Flats. The opportunity to work with Ryan, who is one of the most forward-thinking and dynamic leaders in intercollegiate athletics, at one of the premier institutions of higher education in the nation, is an incredible opportunity.”

Record-breaking fundraising and revenue generation were a staple of Jones’ time at Troy, as the Trojans set records for total fundraising, major gifts, corporate-sponsorship revenue, licensing revenue and tickets during his six years at the helm. Troy’s brand continued to rise with new officially licensed merchandise from premium brands and expansion of overall market placement.