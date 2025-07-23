The Newport News, Va., native is bringing a growing confidence in his coaching voice and a foundation of trust built through months of connecting with his players to lead the team on a fresh path forward. But for Vick, stepping into coaching meant more than drawing up plays. It meant learning how to lead, how to teach and how to build meaningful relationships that fuel a program’s growth from the inside out.

“… It’s always the fear (of) the unknown, the things that you don’t know, the things that you step into and I’m always the guy who walked by faith,” Vick told reporters on Tuesday at the league’s media day. “Players certainly made it (relationship-building) easy. I think it was about creating trust, not only with the players, but with my coaches as well, understanding what it takes on a day-to-day basis to keep the team functioning properly so we believe in each other. …We’re excited and ready to compete.”

Norfolk State was slated to finish fourth — behind Morgan State, North Carolina Central and defending MEAC champion South Carolina State — in the six-team conference’s preseason predictions. NSU hasn’t witnessed a winning season since 2021, posting a 15-30 record over the past four years, a stretch that could rattle any program’s confidence.

However, the four-time NFL Pro Bowler isn’t backing down from the challenge. Vick leaned into his roots, building the Spartans’ roster with homegrown talent with 60 of the team’s 111 players hailing from Virginia, a nod to his deep ties to the state, while Georgia—a connection to his well-noted NFL run with Falcons—follows with 10.

Backed by 10 preseason All-MEAC selections and a spring camp that saw players begin to click by the “second or third scrimmage,” Vick believes this year’s squad has already found its rhythm and, more importantly, its identity.

“I just saw everybody (players) jell together,” Vick said. “If I could look into the future and we had a crystal ball (of) what I wanted everything to look like, it was picture perfect. … These dudes, man, they have been committed since January … in the freezing cold, rain, sleet (and) snow. …I don’t think they’re surprised at how good we can be and seeing the potential.”

Vick’s evolution as a coach has also been shaped by the mentors and experiences that paved his path. During his 13-year NFL career, he played under respected leaders like Dan Reeves with the Falcons, Andy Reid in Philadelphia, Rex Ryan with the New York Jets and Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now 45, Vick said he draws on their wisdom while navigating his own sideline journey, crediting those coaching influences with helping him establish continuity and develop his own voice as a leader.

“How they conducted their teams, how they addressed us, and what was I looking for when I was listening to them talk,” Vick said. “I’m so thankful to have so many coaches that poured into me.”

Vick further added that Reid — now in his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs and someone he considers a father figure — expressed full confidence in his ability to succeed in his first year as the Spartans’ coach. And while that belief means a lot, Vick, much like a son seeking his father’s approval, expected nothing less. Still, he knows the road ahead won’t be easy.

“I still got to go (win games),” Vick said. “I’ve always had coaches who can see things in me that I couldn’t see — the same way I see things in them (NSU players) that they probably can’t see. …That’s what makes you so excited to be here.”

And for players like wide receiver DreSean Kendrick and defensive back Kahleef Jimmison, NSU’s captains for this season, they are just as thrilled to learn from the former NFL star. Vick has known Kendrick since he was a toddler. Kendrick is the son of Andre Kendrick, Vick’s former teammate at Virginia Tech and now NSU’s running backs coach. Andre Kendrick played for the Hokies from 1997 to 2000, overlapping with Vick during his final two seasons.

Now preparing to play in front of both Vick and his father, Kendrick doesn’t feel added pressure. Instead, he’s focused on being the best player on the field, just as he did growing up with his dad as his coach.

“I’m used to having that pressure of trying to be one of the guys,” Kendrick said. “Guys that do everything right all the time. It’s just like anything else. It comes with reps. So, it’s not anything new.”

With the Spartans’ first game on the horizon, Vick’s first priority is defeating the Tigers in Week 1. But don’t think Vick hasn’t thought about the highly-talked about matchup against Jackson and the Hornets on Oct. 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Vick said there are moments where he still feels like being a coach is a dream, along with Jackson leading the way at DSU. But nevertheless, he’s excited and ready to get the season rolling.

“Can’t believe we’re here, can’t believe I’m sitting right here, still, can’t believe he’s (Jackson at DSU) over there,” Vick said. “But yeah, man, it’s (the game) going to be exciting. … It’s all about creating opportunities.”