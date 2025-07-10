10 most important Georgia players to watch as fall practice begins
Bulldogs can expect physical workouts as clock ticks toward Aug. 30 opener with Marshall.
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Ryan Puglisi, here playing in the G-Day spring game in April, will have the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job. UGA coach Kirby Smart has not yet named a starter, though Gunner Stockton is viewed as the heavy favorite. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)
These practices before Georgia’s season opener against Marshall on Aug. 30 will be the toughest of the season.
Whichever players can stand up to the grueling August heat should position themselves to have strong seasons. Health will be critical in this month, especially for young players seeking to make a name for themselves.
The players below aren’t the ones who will necessarily have the best set of fall practices, but rather those who figure to draw plenty of attention and intrigue over the coming month.
How these 10 players develop will go a long way in shaping Georgia’s 2025 season.
Ryan Puglisi: Puglisi is fighting an uphill battle to beat out Gunner Stockton to be the team’s starting quarterback. Stockton possesses an experience and leadership edge over the redshirt freshman quarterback.
But Smart has not yet named a starting quarterback for the upcoming season and indicated at SEC Media Days that he wouldn’t be doing that. Puglisi will have plenty of opportunities to impress the coaching staff while continuing to put himself in a position to help Georgia this year.
As we saw last year, when Carson Beck was injured and Stockton had to leave the Texas game after a vicious hit, you’re one play away from being a significant contributor.
Adding McCray, a transfer from Illinois, should allow Georgia to have a more physical edge to its rushing offense. At 240 pounds, McCray is Georgia’s biggest running back and could be an excellent complement to sophomore Nate Frazier.
It’s not always easy for a summer arrival to make an immediate impact, but running back has been one of those positions where you can jump right in and make a splash.
Zachariah Branch: The USC transfer was Georgia’s splashiest transfer addition this offseason. He is the face of a new-look wide receiver room that needs to make a big jump from what we saw last season.
Reddell had ankle surgery after spring practice, so his health and conditioning will be critical to watch.
Daniel Calhoun: Georgia’s offensive line, for all the turnover from last season, seems fairly set at all but one position. Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene will occupy left and right tackle, respectively. Drew Bobo takes over at center, and Micah Morris will be the team’s left guard.
The defensive tackle from Pooler was the No. 1-ranked defensive prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle and plays a position that needs to replace three NFL draft picks from last season.
Expecting Griffin to be a star right away might be a bit much. But if he can carve out a role as a rotational player on Georgia’s defensive line, it will be a welcome development for Smart and the Georgia defense.
Elo Modozie: Rarely has a postspring transfer generated as much attention as the Army transfer.
But the outside linebacker has a lot of upside and fills a major position of need. The early reviews from workouts indicate Modozie is an excellent fit within the Georgia culture.
Modozie will need his early success to translate when the pads come on, so he can provide a punch to a Georgia pass rush that must replace 78% of its sack production from a season ago.
Chris Cole: Much like Reddell on the offensive side of the ball, Cole is the third in Glenn Schumann’s linebacker room.
But Cole will have a significant role for Georgia this season. We saw him a season ago impress as a freshman while working as a dime linebacker. He’ll see an uptick in early-down work at the position, but how Georgia elects to use Cole on third down will be a fascinating subplot for the Georgia defense.
Ellis Robinson: Another second-year defender who was a five-star prospect, Robinson’s development will be closely followed this fall.
He could not crack the starting lineup as a true freshman. The spring game showed that Daniel Harris will not be easy to overtake as a starter.
Georgia could always get creative to find ways to get Robinson onto the field, especially in obvious passing situations. An increase in physicality will determine how much more Robinson will play in 2025.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.