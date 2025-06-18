Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second of their six matches in the Club World Cup when Inter Miami plays Porto on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tickets are available. A look at the two teams:
Inter Miami
Founded: 2018
Country: United States
League (finish last season): MLS (first, 74 points)
How qualified: Selected by FIFA
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Owner: Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, David Beckham
Manager: Javier Mascherano
Nickname: The Herons
Colors: Pink and black
Important trophies: Leagues Cup (2023)
Key players (this season): Lionel Messi (10 goals, six assists), Luis Suarez (five goals, seven assists), Telasco Segovia (four goals, five assists)
Previous Club World Cup match: 0-0 draw with Al Ahly on June 14.
Starting lineup in Game 1
Oscar Ustari
Maximiliano Falcón
Tomas Aviles
Noah Allen
Ian Fray
Sergio Busquets
Federico Redondo
Tadeo Allende
Telasco Segovia
Luis Suarez
Lionel Messi
Porto
Founded: 1893
Country: Portugal
League (finish this season): Primeira Liga (third, 71 points)
How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway
Club World Cup best finish: First appearance
Owner: Supporters
Manager: Martin Anselmi
Nickname: Dragons, Blue and whites
Colors: Blue and white
Important trophies: 30 Primeira Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles
Key players: Samu Aghehowa (19 goals), Rodrigo Mora (10 goals), Martim Fernandes (six assists)
Previous Club World Cup match: 0-0 draw with Palmeiras on June 15.
Starting lineup in Game 1
Clàudio Ramos
Iván Marcano
José Pedro
Martim Fernandes
Francisco Moura
Gabri Veiga
Alan Varela
Joao Mario
Rodrigo Mora
Fabio Vieira
Samu Aghehowa
Stats are through June 3.
