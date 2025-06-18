Atlanta United
What to know as Inter Miami, Porto meet in Club World Cup in Atlanta

How the teams compare in squads, key players, trophies and more.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi takes a corner kick during the Club World Cup group A match June 14, 2025. Inter Miami takes on Porto on Thursday (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By
1 hour ago

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second of their six matches in the Club World Cup when Inter Miami plays Porto on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tickets are available. A look at the two teams:

Inter Miami

Founded: 2018

Country: United States

League (finish last season): MLS (first, 74 points)

How qualified: Selected by FIFA

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Owner: Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, David Beckham

Manager: Javier Mascherano

Nickname: The Herons

Colors: Pink and black

Important trophies: Leagues Cup (2023)

Key players (this season): Lionel Messi (10 goals, six assists), Luis Suarez (five goals, seven assists), Telasco Segovia (four goals, five assists)

Previous Club World Cup match: 0-0 draw with Al Ahly on June 14.

Starting lineup in Game 1

Oscar Ustari

Maximiliano Falcón

Tomas Aviles

Noah Allen

Ian Fray

Sergio Busquets

Federico Redondo

Tadeo Allende

Telasco Segovia

Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi

ExploreThanks to FIFA, Atlanta’s first-ever Club World Cup game was underwhelming

Porto

Founded: 1893

Country: Portugal

League (finish this season): Primeira Liga (third, 71 points)

How qualified: UEFA ranking pathway

Club World Cup best finish: First appearance

Owner: Supporters

Manager: Martin Anselmi

Nickname: Dragons, Blue and whites

Colors: Blue and white

Important trophies: 30 Primeira Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League titles

Key players: Samu Aghehowa (19 goals), Rodrigo Mora (10 goals), Martim Fernandes (six assists)

Previous Club World Cup match: 0-0 draw with Palmeiras on June 15.

Starting lineup in Game 1

Clàudio Ramos

Iván Marcano

José Pedro

Martim Fernandes

Francisco Moura

Gabri Veiga

Alan Varela

Joao Mario

Rodrigo Mora

Fabio Vieira

Samu Aghehowa

Stats are through June 3.

Credit: AP

