Should the Falcons sign Jaire Alexander after he’s released?

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Jaire Alexander, one of the NFL’s top players when he’s not injured, will be released Tuesday by the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Media.

The Packers had a trade partner earlier in the year, but the other team wouldn’t pay Alexander’s full $17 million salary, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Alexander didn’t want to accept a restructured contract.

Alexander was drafted in the first round (18th overall) in the 2018 draft out of Louisville. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro second team after the 2020 and 2022 seasons.