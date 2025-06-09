Should the Falcons sign Jaire Alexander after he’s released?

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Jaire Alexander, one of the NFL’s top players when he’s not injured, will be released Tuesday by the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Media.
The Packers had a trade partner earlier in the year, but the other team wouldn’t pay Alexander’s full $17 million salary, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Alexander didn’t want to accept a restructured contract.
Alexander was drafted in the first round (18th overall) in the 2018 draft out of Louisville. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro second team after the 2020 and 2022 seasons.
He played in only seven games last season because of a knee injury. He played seven games in 2023 because of back and shoulder injuries.
Last season, the Falcons added safety Justin Simmons late in free agency and traded for linebacker Matthew Judon.
The Falcons are remaking their defense over the offseason and Alexander could improve their secondary.
