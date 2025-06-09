Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Should the Falcons sign Jaire Alexander after he’s released?

Julio Jones (No. 11) of the Atlanta Falcons catches a pass in front of Jaire Alexander (23) of the Green Bay Packers during the first half of a game at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, 2018. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Credit: Dylan Buell

Credit: Dylan Buell

By
30 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Jaire Alexander, one of the NFL’s top players when he’s not injured, will be released Tuesday by the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Media.

The Packers had a trade partner earlier in the year, but the other team wouldn’t pay Alexander’s full $17 million salary, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Alexander didn’t want to accept a restructured contract.

Alexander was drafted in the first round (18th overall) in the 2018 draft out of Louisville. He was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro second team after the 2020 and 2022 seasons.

He played in only seven games last season because of a knee injury. He played seven games in 2023 because of back and shoulder injuries.

Last season, the Falcons added safety Justin Simmons late in free agency and traded for linebacker Matthew Judon.

The Falcons are remaking their defense over the offseason and Alexander could improve their secondary.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

FILE - Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) walks on the field before a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, file)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks to coaches during an NFL football training camp on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

