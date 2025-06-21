Ronald Acuña Jr., Grant Holmes lead Braves past Marlins

Leave it to outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to provide the spark. When designated hitter Marcell Ozuna laced a two-out double in the first frame, Acuña scored from first base – blowing by a stop sign from third-base coach Fredi Gonzalez along the way.

Acuña produced the Braves’ second run in the fifth with an RBI double. He then scored their third run on third baseman Austin Riley’s single. The 2023 National League MVP has looked comparable to his form during that season, hitting .391 with a 1.200 OPS in 26 games since returning from a torn ACL.

“It’s an easy topic to talk about, he gives us something to talk about every day,” manager Brian Snitker said of Acuña. “Just with his play, how he just keeps going and keeps doing his thing. It’s just what he’s capable of. It’s been very, very impressive to miss that much time and come back and do what he’s done.”

Grant Holmes, coming off his 15-strikeout outing, wasn’t sharp but kept the Marlins scoreless. He lived on the edge throughout the afternoon, leaving a baserunner stranded at third in four of his six frames. He never had a clean inning. He had to navigate multiple baserunners in three of his 5-2/3 innings.

“It was a grind, didn’t really have a feel for much,” Holmes said.

Holmes induced a double play from outfielder Dane Myers in the second thanks to a terrific defensive play by Braves shortstop Nick Allen. A frame later, Holmes left Jesus Sanchez stranded at third after striking out Otto Lopez and retiring Agustin Ramirez on a grounder. In the fifth, Holmes struck out Ramirez with the bases loaded to protect a three-run lead.

The bottom line will show another strong performance: Holmes pitched 5-2/3 scoreless innings, allowing five hits and walking five while striking out five. Holmes has struggled on the road (5.46 ERA) compared to home (3.12), so despite all the commotion, he did well to provide nearly six scoreless.

“He had to gut through the whole thing,” Snitker said. “He did a good job. It’s not always going to be easy. He fought his way through. And he finished with a good inning.”

Baldwin added insurance with a three-run blast off lefty Josh Simpson in the ninth. He belted a low sweeper over the right-field wall. It was Baldwin’s eighth homer and he’s hitting .293 in his rookie campaign. The Braves’ farm system isn’t always touted on paper, but it continues producing MLB-ready players.

Baldwin seems like even more than that. The Braves have a star-level talent in their young backstop. And while fans will continue to call for Baldwin to play more, he appreciates how he’s been used and the opportunities he’s had learning from veteran catcher Sean Murphy.

“It means a ton,” Baldwin said. “Every inning, we’re going over the past inning. He comes and sits next to me and gives me his thoughts, how to attack hitters the next time or what I can do better or what I did well. Just having that leader and that guy who’s a friend now being able to come in between innings, between games and help me out, it’s huge because he’s experienced it all.”

The Braves and Marlins conclude their series Sunday when Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.45) opposes Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara (3-8, 6.88), who’s looked more like his prime self over his past three starts.