Stiggers, who played at B.E.S.T. Academy, was the longest of NFL longshots. He didn’t play in college while dealing with grief following the death of his father.

At his mother’s urging, he joined Fan Controlled Football, a technology-focused indoor league that included fan involvement in multiple facets, including calling plays. Stiggers caught the attention of the Canadian Football League and signed with the Toronto Argonauts.

He ended up being named the CFL’s most outstanding rookie in 2023. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2024.

Stiggers’ rookie season in the NFL was an adjustment. He played 215 special-teams snaps (61% of the team’s total) and 49 defensive snaps. It was a learning experience.

“Just being behind guys like Sauce (Gardner), D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols, Michael Carter and Isaiah Oliver, it was just great being in the room with them,” Stiggers said. “Then also having a fantastic coach in Tony Oden. Of course, I can’t forget about coach (Jeff) Ulbrich and coach (Robert) Saleh for signing off on me to get drafted.”

Ulbrich, the Jets defensive coordinator, was named interim head coach after Saleh was fired Oct. 8. The Jets changed coaching staffs over the offseason, hiring Aaron Glenn as their new head coach.

Stiggers enjoyed playing for Ulbrich, who in January became the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

“His ability to understand the game and what was going on situation-wise was excellent,” Stiggers said. “Him just believing in me, it just all goes back to just believing in me. I don’t even have words to describe how much I love Coach Ulbrich.”

Stiggers started against the Jaguars on Dec. 15. The Jets won the game 32-25, and Stiggers made four tackles.

“It just goes back to what I’ve been doing since I was 8,” Stiggers said. “Just going out there having fun and playing football. … I keep saying it, but I’m just blessed.”

Stiggers knew the Jets wanted to get some game action of him on film.

“I felt that was what the organization was kind of looking for,” Stiggers said. “When he gets his first start, what is he going to do with it? I did my thing.”

Glenn was the Lions’ defensive coordinator before landing the Jets’ job.

“We just got done with the OTAs,” Stiggers said. “Being with coach AG (Aaron Glenn), he preaches accountability. Being on time and really doing your job. Of course, we’ve got (assistant defensive backs) coach Dré Bly and (defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Chris) Harris. They are real big on techniques and the details of things.”

Stiggers has been working out on his own in Atlanta with the hopes of impressing the new staff.

“At the end of the day, it’s hands, eyes, hips and feet,” Stiggers said. “If you got them and you’re accountable, you can play for the new coaching staff.”

The Jets are set to hold their minicamp Tuesday through Thursday.

“(My) goal this year is to, of course, make the 53-man roster,” Stiggers said. “Get a little bit more burn (playing time) to be able to set myself, me and my family up for potentially reaching my second contract. Really, just being the best that I can be.”

Last season, Stiggers played outside cornerback and some nickel back. He played only outside under the new staff.

Stiggers has a built-in support system.

“My wife (Cheyenne) is fantastic,” Stiggers said. “She’s been with me since high school. I’m glad that we got married last year. We have two beautiful kids now. We are just blessed.

Stiggers’ son, Legend, is 3 years old and their daughter, Lei’lani, recently turned 6 months. Stiggers’ parents also attend most of the Jets’ home games.