Breaking: Trump says Iran and Israel to have a phased-in ceasefire over 24 hours
Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Paris Saint-Germain will play in Atlanta in Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Seattle 2-0 to advance to the tournament knockout round.
Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha, right, passes the ball as Seattle Sounders' Obed Vargas looks on during the Club World Cup Group B soccer match between Seattle Sounders and PSG in Seattle, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP/Ryan Sun)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha, right, passes the ball as Seattle Sounders' Obed Vargas looks on during the Club World Cup Group B soccer match between Seattle Sounders and PSG in Seattle, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP/Ryan Sun)
By
1 hour ago

Paris Saint-Germain, recent champions of Europe, advanced to the knockout round of the Club World Cup and will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

PSG, which finished atop Group B, likely will play either Inter Miami or Palmeiras, whichever finishes second from Group A. The last round of matches in that group are scheduled for Monday night.

PSG secured the top spot in the group by defeating Seattle 2-0 on Monday combined with Atletico Madrid defeating Botafogo 1-0 in Pasadena, Calif.

PSG is one of the world’s richest clubs. Owned by Qatar Sports Investments, it recently won its first UEFA Champions League. It has won 13 Ligue 1 titles and 16 Coupe de France trophies. Its roster includes standouts such as Brazilian centerback Marquinhos, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma, French winger Ousmane Dembele and Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

It appeared that PSG was going to finish second in its group behind Botafogo until Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann scored in the 87th minute to lift his team past the Brazilian club, pushing it down into second place.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Botafogo's Igor Jesus celebrates towards fans after scoring his team's first goal during the Club World Cup group B soccer match between PSG and Botafogo in Pasadena, Calif., Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

Botafogo stuns Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Club World Cup on Igor Jesus' goal

Paris Saint-Germain beats the Seattle Sounders 2-0 to reach Club World Cup round of 16

47m ago

Lionel Messi gave the people what they came to see at Club World Cup

The soccer legend scored the go-ahead goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 defeat of FC Porto.

The Latest

Atlanta United defender Jay Fortune injured his left foot when he was pulled down by a Saudi player during Sunday's match. (Courtesy Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United 2024)

Credit: Madelaina Polk/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Jay Fortune likely out for season

Manchester City hammers Al Ain in Club World Cup in Atlanta

Which teams will play in Atlanta in first Club World Cup Round of 16 match

Featured

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?