Paris Saint-Germain, recent champions of Europe, advanced to the knockout round of the Club World Cup and will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

PSG, which finished atop Group B, likely will play either Inter Miami or Palmeiras, whichever finishes second from Group A. The last round of matches in that group are scheduled for Monday night.

PSG secured the top spot in the group by defeating Seattle 2-0 on Monday combined with Atletico Madrid defeating Botafogo 1-0 in Pasadena, Calif.