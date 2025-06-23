Paris Saint-Germain, recent champions of Europe, advanced to the knockout round of the Club World Cup and will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
PSG, which finished atop Group B, likely will play either Inter Miami or Palmeiras, whichever finishes second from Group A. The last round of matches in that group are scheduled for Monday night.
PSG secured the top spot in the group by defeating Seattle 2-0 on Monday combined with Atletico Madrid defeating Botafogo 1-0 in Pasadena, Calif.
PSG is one of the world’s richest clubs. Owned by Qatar Sports Investments, it recently won its first UEFA Champions League. It has won 13 Ligue 1 titles and 16 Coupe de France trophies. Its roster includes standouts such as Brazilian centerback Marquinhos, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma, French winger Ousmane Dembele and Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
It appeared that PSG was going to finish second in its group behind Botafogo until Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann scored in the 87th minute to lift his team past the Brazilian club, pushing it down into second place.
