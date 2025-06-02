FLOWERY BRANCH — Safety Josh Thompson, who played at Texas in college, was signed by the Falcons on Monday.
Safety Benny Sapp III was released.
Thompson, 26, who’s 6-foot and 194 pounds, went undrafted and was signed by Jacksonville after the 2022 NFL draft. He has spent time with the Jaguars, Titans and Texans.
Thompson played in six NFL games with the Titans in 2023.
Sapp, 24, who’s 5-11 and 200 pounds, played at Minnesota and Northern Iowa. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Falcons on Jan. 26. He played in five NFL games with the Packers in 2025.
