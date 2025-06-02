Breaking: Atlanta News First ends CBS affiliation after 31 years
Falcons sign one safety and release another

New Falcon Josh Thompson played for Jaguars, Titans, Texans.
Atlanta Falcons safety Benny Sapp III runs drills during training camp Monday in Flowery Branch. The Falcons cut Sapp later Monday. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Safety Josh Thompson, who played at Texas in college, was signed by the Falcons on Monday.

Safety Benny Sapp III was released.

Thompson, 26, who’s 6-foot and 194 pounds, went undrafted and was signed by Jacksonville after the 2022 NFL draft. He has spent time with the Jaguars, Titans and Texans.

Thompson played in six NFL games with the Titans in 2023.

Sapp, 24, who’s 5-11 and 200 pounds, played at Minnesota and Northern Iowa. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Falcons on Jan. 26. He played in five NFL games with the Packers in 2025.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

