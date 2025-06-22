Big game from Howard lifts Dream

Chicago answered out of a timeout with four quick points, including a 3-pointer from Rachel Banham that cut the deficit to 84-80. But Atlanta, after struggling to close games in recent outings, responded with poise. The Dream converted key free throws and got a clutch 3-pointer from Howard to put the game out of reach. They padded their lead at the line in the final minutes to secure the win.

Ariel Atkins led the Sky with a season-high 29 points, to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Elizabeth Williams, the former Dream star, finished with 16 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Angel Reese registered her seventh double-double performance of the season with 10 points and 19 rebounds while Rachel Banham added 10.

The teams traded baskets through nearly the first six minutes of the third quarter, with the Dream holding a 57-55 edge after a free throw by Jones. Following a timeout with 4:28 remaining, Kia Nurse grabbed a key offensive rebound and kicked it out to Banham, who knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Sky ahead 59-57.

Neither team led by more than three points the rest of the quarter, and the game was tied at 69 heading into the fourth.

Paopao sprayed her second 3-pointer of the night to give the Dream a 38-31 lead, their second seven-point advantage of the second quarter. After a timeout with 3:35 left in the half, the Sky responded with a 6-0 run, capped by a putback from Williams that trimmed the deficit to 38-37.

A few possessions later, Atkins hit a 14-foot pull-up jumper to give Chicago its first lead of the game with under a minute remaining in the half. But Hillmon answered on the next trip down the court, sinking a jumper off a feed from Howard to send the Dream into halftime with a 46-45 lead.

Both teams finished the first half shooting above 50% from the floor. The Dream went 9-of-17 (53%) from beyond the arc.

The Dream jumped out to an early 17-8 lead before the Sky trimmed the deficit to 17-14 a few possessions later. The Dream responded and closed the first quarter with a 25-19 lead, fueled by Howard and Gray, who combined for 15 points in the opening frame.

The Dream will return to action at 8 p.m. Tuesday against the Dallas Wings.