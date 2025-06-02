Miguel Almirón and Emmanuel Latte Lath made the list of best-selling jerseys on Mlsstore.com from Jan. 1 through May 1 this year, the league announced on Wednesday.
Almirón’s jersey was the third-most purchased and Latte Lath’s was 21st. Lionel Messi’s was first and Luis Suarez’s was second.
This was the seventh time in the past nine years that Atlanta United has had at least two players among the top 25.
The 2025 list is below:
- Lionel Messi, Inter Miami
- Luis Suárez, Inter Miami
- Miguel Almirón, Atlanta United
- Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, San Diego
- Darlington Nagbe, Columbus
- Jordan Morris, Seattle
- Wilfried Zaha, Charlotte FC
- Diego Chara, Portland
- Patrick Agyemang, Charlotte
- Diego Rossi, Columbus
- Ashley Westwood, Charlotte
- Luca Orellano, Cincinnati
- Denis Bouanga, LAFC
- Pedro de la Vega, Seattle
- Marco Reus, LA Galaxy
- Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami
- Christian Benteke, D.C. United
- Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia
- Olivier Giroud, LAFC
- Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy
- Emmanuel Latte Lath, Atlanta United
- Kévin Denkey, Cincinnati
- Benjamin Cremaschi, Inter Miami
- Albert Rusnák, Seattle
- Jesús Ferreira, Seattle
