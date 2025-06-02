Miguel Almirón and Emmanuel Latte Lath made the list of best-selling jerseys on Mlsstore.com from Jan. 1 through May 1 this year, the league announced on Wednesday.

Almirón’s jersey was the third-most purchased and Latte Lath’s was 21st. Lionel Messi’s was first and Luis Suarez’s was second.

This was the seventh time in the past nine years that Atlanta United has had at least two players among the top 25.