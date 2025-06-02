Atlanta United
Atlanta United

2 Atlanta United players’ jerseys among best-selling in MLS

Atlanta United forward Miguel Almirón scores a goal during the match against the Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday May 3, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta United)

Credit: Matthew Dingle/Atlanta United

Credit: Matthew Dingle/Atlanta United

Atlanta United forward Miguel Almirón scores a goal during the match against the Nashville SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday May 3, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Dingle/Atlanta United)
By
32 minutes ago

Miguel Almirón and Emmanuel Latte Lath made the list of best-selling jerseys on Mlsstore.com from Jan. 1 through May 1 this year, the league announced on Wednesday.

Almirón’s jersey was the third-most purchased and Latte Lath’s was 21st. Lionel Messi’s was first and Luis Suarez’s was second.

This was the seventh time in the past nine years that Atlanta United has had at least two players among the top 25.

The 2025 list is below:

  1. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami
  2. Luis Suárez, Inter Miami
  3. Miguel Almirón, Atlanta United
  4. Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, San Diego
  5. Darlington Nagbe, Columbus
  6. Jordan Morris, Seattle
  7. Wilfried Zaha, Charlotte FC
  8. Diego Chara, Portland
  9. Patrick Agyemang, Charlotte
  10. Diego Rossi, Columbus
  11. Ashley Westwood, Charlotte
  12. Luca Orellano, Cincinnati
  13. Denis Bouanga, LAFC
  14. Pedro de la Vega, Seattle
  15. Marco Reus, LA Galaxy
  16. Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami
  17. Christian Benteke, D.C. United
  18. Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia
  19. Olivier Giroud, LAFC
  20. Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy
  21. Emmanuel Latte Lath, Atlanta United
  22. Kévin Denkey, Cincinnati
  23. Benjamin Cremaschi, Inter Miami
  24. Albert Rusnák, Seattle
  25. Jesús Ferreira, Seattle

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Led by Erling Haaland (center), Manchester City of England's Premier League will be one of the six teams playing Club World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other teams are Al Ain, Chelsea, Inter Miami, LAFC and Porto. (Dave Shopland/AP)

Credit: AP

Who are the 6 teams playing in Club World Cup matches in Atlanta?

As Club World Cup matches near, Atlanta United fans know MLS rivals Inter Miami and LAFC, but what do we need to know about Al Ain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Porto?

What to know as Inter Miami, Porto meet in Club World Cup in Atlanta

How the teams compare in squads, key players, trophies and more.

1h ago

Atlanta United’s Derrick Williams out at least three weeks

Atlanta United has only had its preferred starting back line of Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador healthy for one game this season

The Latest

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi takes a corner kick during the Club World Cup group A match June 14, 2025. Inter Miami takes on Porto on Thursday (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Credit: AP

What to know as Inter Miami, Porto meet in Club World Cup in Atlanta

1h ago

Atlanta United near midpoint of season: Lots more bad than good

Atlanta opens Club World Cup with small crowd but good reviews

Featured

Mario Guevara, a metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Feb. 1, 2025, on Buford Highway. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: AP

Hispanic reporter arrested at protest now in ICE custody, faces deportation

Spanish-language reporter Mario Guevara was granted a bond, but ICE issued a detainer for him to be held longer. Guevara was arrested hours before the detainer was to expire

2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary

Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.

No lights, no emergency: Sheriff’s office sued over death in deputy crash

Meriwether County deputy sped through intersection, hitting and killing 61-year-old, lawsuit says.

2h ago