Atlanta Falcons

Times set for Falcons’ three exhibition games in August

Falcons fans cheer during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons fans cheer during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The times have been set by the NFL league office for the Falcons’ exhibition games.

The Falcons will host the Lions at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will host the Titans at 7 p.m. Aug. 15.

The team will go on the road to play the Cowboys at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

