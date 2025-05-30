Times set for Falcons’ three exhibition games in August

FLOWERY BRANCH — The times have been set by the NFL league office for the Falcons’ exhibition games.
The Falcons will host the Lions at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will host the Titans at 7 p.m. Aug. 15.
The team will go on the road to play the Cowboys at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
