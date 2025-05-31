Explore Former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones reflects on his spectacular career

“It’s fun,” Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “Because we have the conversations that we are going to have anyway. ... The chemistry that we have, the relationships that we have, again, like people need to hear the stories that we have, and it’s authentic.”

White, Douglas and Jones played together with the Falcons from 2011-14. They became close friends in the process.

“It’s nothing forced,” Jones said. “We are going to have these conversations anyway. We are going to talk about the days together at Atlanta. We are just talking about life. We are going to talk about business.”

In the first episode, Jones noted that he has not rewatched Super Bowl 51. He made a spectacular catch along the sideline that should have put the game away, but questionable play-calling by Shanahan wasted the catch.

“I had four opportunities … had four opportunities the whole game,” Jones said. “That’s insane. Four targets in the Super Bowl.”

Jones, who caught all four targets for 87 yards, felt he did his part in the game.

The first major move of the Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith administration was to trade Jones to the Titans on June 6, 2021.

“The trade situation, again, we talked about it on the podcast, ‘Legacy Locker-Room’ for a little bit,” Jones said. “In the next episode, we’re going to dive into the details more about it on June 3. I can brief you on some of it. It was just a communication thing at the end of the day.”

Jones had gotten wind that the Falcons were shopping him, and he felt they should have been more forthcoming.

The former wide receivers plan to broaden the scope of the podcast.

“Also, we are creating opportunities, too, man, where younger guys can come on,” Jones said. “We are going to talk about the NFL receivers. We are going to talk about the college receivers and high school receivers.”

They plan to build out their platform to help high school players.

“Within the ‘Legacy Locker-Room’ podcast, having high school kids be able to send in film to us,” Jones said. “So, then we can evaluate them. We can (rate) guys, give guys stars and things like that as well.”

They plan to provide the players with critiques and tips to improve their games.

“You’ve got Harry, who was in the inside,” Jones said. “He was a slot guy. He played a little outside, but he was majority inside. Me and Roddy, we have different games. We both play outside. Three guys who played at a high level can break down your film and (rate) you and give you pointers. I think that will be very important.”

White, Douglas and Jones always were “go-to guys” for the media during their careers with the Falcons.

White was chosen in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft out of Alabama-Birmingham by then-general manager Rich McKay. White went on to play 11 seasons, was named to four Pro Bowls and was selected once as an All-Pro. He led the league in catches in 2010 with 115.

Douglas, who was selected in the third round of the 2008 draft after starring at Louisville and Jonesboro High, played for the Falcons from 2008-14. He finished with the Tennessee Titans (2015-17) and is currently an analyst and host with ESPN.

Jones, who retired from the NFL on April 4, was drafted sixth overall in the 2011 draft by then-Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who traded a bundle of picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up 21 picks in the first round.

Jones went on to break most of White’s receiving records while playing for the Falcons from 2011-20. He finished his career with Tennessee (2021), Tampa Bay (2022) and Philadelphia (2023).

Jones was named to seven Pro Bowls, made the All-Pro team five times and will be considered a strong candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.